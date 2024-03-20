Choli Song: Crew Hit Number By Diljit Dosanjh To Be Launch First Time On Hoarding

From
teaser
to
trailer,
a
song
that
has
kept
the
nation
on
its
toes
is
finally
set
to
hit
the
airwaves.
The
makers
have
officially
announced
the
release
date
of
'Choli,'
inviting
everyone
to
groove
to
its
beats
this
Holi
season.
Adding
to
this
excitement,
the
makers
have
also
unveiled
another
thrilling
update.
Interestingly,
the
song
is
sung
by
none
other
than
Diljit
Dosanjh.
In
an
exciting
turn
of
events,
the
makers
of
the
highly
anticipated
film
'Crew'
have
not
only
announced
the
release
date
of
the
much-awaited
song
'Choli'
but
have
also
treated
fans
to
another
thrilling
update.
Following
the
success
of
'Naina,'
Diljit
is
set
to
work
his
magic
once
again
with
'Choli,'
infusing
the
track
with
his
distinct
style
to
breathe
new
life
into
the
beloved
classic.
Amidst
nationwide
fervor
stirred
by
the
captivating
'Crew'
trailer,
fans
eagerly
await
the
film's
premiere.
Directed
by
Rajesh
A.
Krishnan
and
featuring
Tabu,
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan,
and
Kriti
Sanon,
'Crew'
promises
to
deliver
unrivaled
laughter
and
entertainment.
Scheduled
for
release
on
March
29th,
2024,
this
cinematic
masterpiece
from
Balaji
Telefilms
and
Anil
Kapoor
Film
&
Communications
Network
is
poised
to
enchant
audiences
nationwide.
Story first published: Wednesday, March 20, 2024, 19:29 [IST]