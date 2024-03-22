Elvish Yadav Gets Bail: Munawar Faruqui Breaks Silence On Snake Venom Controversy, Says 'Happy For...'

Elvish Yadav bail: Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav has become controversy's favourite. From assaulting Maxtern to getting arrested in connection with a snake venom case, the YouTuber has remained in the headlines for different reasons.

Munawar Faruqui, who emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 17, shared his thoughts as Elvish Yadav got bail on Friday (March 22). The Lock Upp winner, while interacting with the paparazzi in Mumbai, opened up on Elvish Yadav's controversy. He said that he saw his mother and father and knows how it feels to be put in jail. "It is good for Elvish. I saw his parents and I know how it feels. Good news hai, so I am happy for him," he told the shutterbugs.