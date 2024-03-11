Anupamaa Twist | Will Anupama Get Married To Yashdeep? Vaquar Shaikh Reacts ‘Why Can’t They Be…’

Anupamaa
Update:
Since
its
inception
in
2020,
Anupamaa,
produced
by
Rajan
Shahi's
Director's
Kut
Productions,
has
been
regularly
entertaining
audiences.
Starring
Rupali
Ganguly
and
Gaurav
Khanna
in
the
lead
roles
as
Anupamaa
and
Anuj
Kapadia,
respectively,
the
family
drama
has
consistently
dominated
the
TRP
charts.
ANUPAMAA
TWIST
AND
CURRENT
TRACK
Renowned
for
its
frequent
plot
twists
aimed
at
captivating
viewers,
the
makers
introduced
a
significant
development
by
implementing
a
five-year
leap.
Following
the
leap,
Anupamaa
finds
herself
living
separately
from
both
the
Shahs
and
the
Kapadias.
Motivated
by
a
job
opportunity
in
America
presented
by
Devika
(Jaswir
Kaur),
Anupama
embarks
on
a
new
journey
in
the
United
States
to
pursue
her
aspirations.
Meanwhile,
in
America,
Anuj
(played
by
Gaurav
Khanna)
resides
with
Aadya
(portrayed
as
Choti
Anu)
and
his
fiancée,
Shruti
(played
by
Sukirti
Kandpal).
On
the
other
hand,
Vaquar
Shaikh
entered
the
hit
Star
Plus
show
as
Yashdeep
who
has
turned
out
to
be
a
strong
support
system
for
Anupama.
VAQUAR
SHAIKH
ON
POSSIBILITY
OF
ANUPAMAA
&
YASHDEEP'S
MARRIAGE
While
everyone
is
loving
Yashdeep's
friendship
and
chemistry
with
Anupama,
fans
wondering
whether
the
makers
have
any
plans
for
their
marriage
in
the
show.
In
a
recent
interview,
Vaquar
Shaikh
opened
up
about
the
possibility
of
Anu
and
Yashdeep
ending
up
together.
Reacting
to
it,
the
actor
told
Bollywood
Life,
"They
are
definitely
good
friends
right
now,
but
what
will
happen
in
the
future,
the
way
in
real
life
we
don't
know,
it's
the
same
thing
with
television
too.
You
cannot
predict
the
upcoming
story.
Yes,
but
one
thing
is
for
sure,
whatever
changes
Anupama
and
Yashdeep's
relationship
goes
through,
it
will
be
very
interesting.
Yeah,
now
will
Anupama
and
Yashdeep's
relationship
culminate
into
love,
or
maybe
Yashdeep
and
Anu
will
become
such
good
friends
that
viewers
will
question
why
they
can't
be
together.
Anything
can
happen."
Do
you
want
to
get
Anupamaa
and
Yashdeep
married?
Share
your
views
in
the
comments
section
below.