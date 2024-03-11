Anupamaa Twist | Will Anupama Get Married To Yashdeep? Vaquar Shaikh Reacts ‘Why Can’t They Be…’

Anupamaa Update: Since its inception in 2020, Anupamaa, produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut Productions, has been regularly entertaining audiences. Starring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in the lead roles as Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia, respectively, the family drama has consistently dominated the TRP charts.

ANUPAMAA TWIST AND CURRENT TRACK

Renowned for its frequent plot twists aimed at captivating viewers, the makers introduced a significant development by implementing a five-year leap. Following the leap, Anupamaa finds herself living separately from both the Shahs and the Kapadias. Motivated by a job opportunity in America presented by Devika (Jaswir Kaur), Anupama embarks on a new journey in the United States to pursue her aspirations.

Meanwhile, in America, Anuj (played by Gaurav Khanna) resides with Aadya (portrayed as Choti Anu) and his fiancée, Shruti (played by Sukirti Kandpal). On the other hand, Vaquar Shaikh entered the hit Star Plus show as Yashdeep who has turned out to be a strong support system for Anupama.

VAQUAR SHAIKH ON POSSIBILITY OF ANUPAMAA & YASHDEEP'S MARRIAGE

While everyone is loving Yashdeep's friendship and chemistry with Anupama, fans wondering whether the makers have any plans for their marriage in the show. In a recent interview, Vaquar Shaikh opened up about the possibility of Anu and Yashdeep ending up together.

Reacting to it, the actor told Bollywood Life, "They are definitely good friends right now, but what will happen in the future, the way in real life we don't know, it's the same thing with television too. You cannot predict the upcoming story. Yes, but one thing is for sure, whatever changes Anupama and Yashdeep's relationship goes through, it will be very interesting. Yeah, now will Anupama and Yashdeep's relationship culminate into love, or maybe Yashdeep and Anu will become such good friends that viewers will question why they can't be together. Anything can happen."

Do you want to get Anupamaa and Yashdeep married? Share your views in the comments section below.