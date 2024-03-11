After Maxtern Controversy, PFA Welfare Officer Files Complaint Against Elvish Yadav; Makes Serious Allegations

Elvish
Yadav
New
Controversy:
Ever
since
YouTuber
Elvish
Yadav
won
Bigg
Boss
OTT
2
last
year,
he
has
become
controversy's
favourite
child.
After
the
Snake
venom
case,
he
recently
indulged
in
a
controversy
with
fellow
YouTuber
Sagar
Thakur
aka
Maxtern
as
both
of
them
recently
indulged
in
a
physical
fight.
ANOTHER
COMPLAINT
AGAINST
ELVISH
YADAV
While
the
duo
solved
their
issues
yesterday
(March
10),
Elvish
Yadav's
name
has
got
embroiled
in
a
new
controversy
as
another
complaint
has
been
filed
against
him
by
a
PFA
welfare
officer.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
Accoring
to
reports,
the
welfare
officer
of
People's
for
Animals
(PFA),
an
organization
working
for
the
welfare
of
animals,
has
filed
a
complaint
against
Elvish
Yadav
in
Ghaziabad
for
death
threat.
It
has
been
alleged
that
Elvish
Yadav
has
threatened
the
officer
and
his
brother
through
social
media.
However,
the
police
have
not
registered
the
case
yet
and
are
busy
investigating.
The
matter
is
of
Nandgram
area
of
Ghaziabad.
Welfare
officer
Saurabh
Gupta,
who
lives
in
Ghaziabad,
has
lodged
the
complaint.
According
to
him,
in
November
2023,
his
team
had
busted
a
gang
(Snake
Venom
case)
in
Noida,
in
which
an
FIR
was
lodged
in
against
YouTuber
Elvish
Yadav
and
his
associates.
Since
then,
Saurabh
and
his
brother
are
being
attacked
on
social
media.
It
is
alleged
that
Elvish
Yadav's
fans
are
giving
them
death
threats.
WHY
WELFARE
OFFICER
FILED
COMPLAINT
AGAINST
ELVISH
YADAV?
The
new
complaint
was
given
to
Ghaziabad
Police
on
March
10.
It
is
alleged
that
this
time
Elvish
has
threatened
both
brothers
of
kidnapping
and
death
threat
by
making
a
video.
They
are
afraid
for
their
lives.
It
has
been
written
in
the
complaint
that
if
anything
happens
to
Gaurav
and
his
brother
Saurabh
Gupta,
then
Elvish
Yand
his
group
will
be
responsible
for
it.
A
demand
has
been
made
to
register
a
case
in
the
matter.
However,
at
present
no
statement
has
come
from
the
police
in
this
matter.
The
only
thing
that
came
to
light
was
that
a
complaint
has
been
filed,
but
a
case
has
not
been
registered
against
it
yet.
Further
action
can
be
taken
after
the
investigation
of
the
matter.
Keep
watching
this
space
for
more
updates!