American Singer Halsey Is Secretly Dating Cara Delevingne ?

Halsey And Cara Have Been Spending Time Together

Halsey publicly has only be seen dating men, however, she has been open about her bisexuality for a while now. "Cara has kissed her in front of friends and stuff. It's not a big deal for either of them," the source said and added, "It's actually just funny to them that their exes are together now, and there's no hard feelings."

Cara Broke Up With Ashley Benson Earlier In 2020

The source also stated that the two got together thanks to the pandemic and said, "They're usually so busy and flying around the world but as they've been stuck in LA in recent months, it's given them a chance to see each other." Both are currently living in Los Angeles, California.

Benson Is Now Dating Halsey's Ex Boyfriend G-Eazy

Halsey earlier was seen dating G-Eazy, singer Yungblud and actor Evan Peters. In an interview with Glamour last year, she revealed that her single "Without Me" is partially about her relationship and break up with G-Eazy. Meanwhile, according to reports, Cara Delevingne has revealed that she identifies herself as pansexual.