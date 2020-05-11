Cannes To Collaborate With Fall Film Festivals To Screen Selected Titles Under 'Cannes 2020'

While many film festivals around the world have considered opting for the virtual option, Cannes Film Festival hopes to screen at festivals later in 2020. Rumoured to be cancelled, the French gathering officials said it hasn't been cancelled yet, and will announce a selection of films that will be screened later this year.

The screening of the selected films at other festivals will take place under the label 'Cannes 2020'. According to reports, Cannes Film Festival director, Thierry Frémaux will unveil the first Cannes 2020 titles in early June. The selection will include films that are scheduled to have a theatrical release between now and next spring.

Frémaux also revealed that film releases, that have been pushed back will not be considered for this year's screening, but for 2021. He confirmed to UK trade magazine, Screen Daily, that French Dispatch and Italian director Nanni Moretti's Three Stories will not be a part of the selection in 2020 and may return for 2021.

Cannes 2020 titles will be screened at the Venice Film Festival, if it goes ahead as planned, in September. In a report to Hollywood Reporter, Venice artistic director Alberto Barbera has said "as a sign of solidarity towards the cinema world" they are open to collaborating with Cannes during the Coronavirus pandemic. However, there are still chances that the Italian film festival could be called off. Scheduled to run from September 2 to 12, the organizers will announce its plan by the end of May.

In addition to Venice, Hollywood Reporter claimed that Cannes 2020 selection could also be screened at Fall Film Festivals like Toronto, San Sebastian, Busan, New York, and others. Meanwhile, Cannes Marche du Film's virtual edition is set to run between June 22 to June 26, along with a US agencies-led virtual market.

