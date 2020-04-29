Director Sam Hargrave Confirms Extraction 2: Chris Hemsworth To Return With A David Harbour Prequel?

Sam Hargrave On Extraction 2

"It wasn't something (discussed) on set. As soon as it got mentioned, that thought of a sequel - because, I guess, Netflix was enjoying the dailies and things were coming together and people were like, ‘Oh, this could be...'. You know, you talk about all these things. Is it a franchise? Is it all these things? Who knows until the movie comes out and the audience responds. They'll be the ones who decide. But it was talked about."

Extraction 2 Could Be A Prequel

However, the makers, instead of a sequel, are considering exploring Tyler Rake's relationship with his old ally David Harbour, "As soon as it was, Joe brought up an interesting point that most of the time, you get a sequel. Rarely do you go back in time into prequels. [...] You get the sense that Chris and Harbour have a great chemistry [...] so we thought that was a very interesting way - if you were to go backwards in time - that you could play with the prequel to a story like this."

Joe Russo On A Prequel

MCU's director and Extraction's writer, Joe Russo said he is all about franchise making. "You're limited by two hours, you can only say so much, it's a very specific craft. When you expand the amount of time you put that character onscreen, you can make other choices with them. So, it would be exciting as hell to go back to work on a second film in that series. We've had the preliminary conversations. The question is: Does it all make sense? Can we find the right story to tell? Are we happy to go tell that? Does Sam want to tell that story? Does Chris want to tell that story? There's still a lot of work to be done."

Offical Announcement

Netflix is yet to make an official announcement and given the current Coronavirus outbreak, it could take a while before the prequel can be confirmed. But the film's last scene had fans excited to see Chris once again as Tyler Rake.

Extraction, set in India and Bangladesh, stars Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Randeep Hooda, Pankaj Tripathi, Golshifteh Farahani and more. The action-thriller is available on Netflix for streaming.