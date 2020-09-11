James Bond And Game Of Thrones Star Diana Rigg Passed Away At 82
British actress Diana Rigg, who is known for her performance across Theatre, Films and TV passed away at the age of 82. Diana Rigg came to fame with the cult TV show The Avengers from 1960s. She was also seen in James Bond movies and in HBO's hit fantasy series Game Of Thrones.
Diana Rigg won numerous Emmy, Tony and Bafta awards during her long career. Her daughter and actress Rachael Stirling said in a statement on Thursday, "My Beloved Ma died peacefully in her sleep early this morning, at home, surrounded by family. She died of cancer diagnosed in March, and spent her last months joyfully reflecting on her extraordinary life, full of love, laughter and a deep pride in her profession."
Diana Rigg Is Also Known As James Bond Star
Rigg, born in Doncaster in northern England, had moved with her family to India before going to school in England. She reportedly studied in the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art and made her big debut at the Royal Shakespeare Company in 1959. Diana had spent several years as a part of the Royal Shakespeare Company and became a part of plays like Macbeth, Bertolt Brecht's Mother Courage and Tom Stoppard's Jumpers at the UK's National Theatre.
Rigg Was Last Seen In Game Of Thrones As Olenna Tyrell
In the most recent years, she was best known for playing the character of Olenna Tyrell in Game of Thrones. Her GoT co-star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who played Jamie Lannister said, "She always raised the bar with her incredible talent, intelligence and wit. An absolute joy and honour to work with. May her soul Rest In Peace."
Rigg Worked In Theater, TV Snd Films
British playwright Tom Stoppard said in a statement, "For half her life Diana was the most beautiful woman in the room, but she was what used to be called a trouper. She went to work with her sleeves rolled up and a smile for everyone. Her talent was luminous."
Diana Rigg is survived by her daughter Rachael, son-in-law Guy Garvey (lead singer of the band Elbow) and a grandson.
Lorenzo Soria, President Of Golden Globes Group, Passes Away At 68
Black Panther Star Chadwick Boseman Dies Of Cancer At The Age Of 43