James Bond And Game Of Thrones Star Diana Rigg Passed Away At 82

Diana Rigg Is Also Known As James Bond Star

Rigg, born in Doncaster in northern England, had moved with her family to India before going to school in England. She reportedly studied in the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art and made her big debut at the Royal Shakespeare Company in 1959. Diana had spent several years as a part of the Royal Shakespeare Company and became a part of plays like Macbeth, Bertolt Brecht's Mother Courage and Tom Stoppard's Jumpers at the UK's National Theatre.

Rigg Was Last Seen In Game Of Thrones As Olenna Tyrell

In the most recent years, she was best known for playing the character of Olenna Tyrell in Game of Thrones. Her GoT co-star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who played Jamie Lannister said, "She always raised the bar with her incredible talent, intelligence and wit. An absolute joy and honour to work with. May her soul Rest In Peace."

Rigg Worked In Theater, TV Snd Films

British playwright Tom Stoppard said in a statement, "For half her life Diana was the most beautiful woman in the room, but she was what used to be called a trouper. She went to work with her sleeves rolled up and a smile for everyone. Her talent was luminous."

Diana Rigg is survived by her daughter Rachael, son-in-law Guy Garvey (lead singer of the band Elbow) and a grandson.