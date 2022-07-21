House Of The Dragon Trailer: Game Of Thrones Prequel Shows Power Struggles In Targaryen Household

Iconic
show
Game
Of
Thrones
prequel
titled
House
of
the
Dragon
is
all
set
to
release
next
month
and
fans
can't
keep
calm
to
witness
the
magic
on
the
small
screen.
Ahead
of
its
premiere,
the
trailer
of
House
of
the
Dragon
was
recently
released
by
the
makers.
In
the
new
trailer
of
Game
of
Thrones
prequel,
one
can
see
the
power
struggles
in
the
Targaryen
household.
House
of
the
Dragon
trailer
shows
the
Targaryen
family
being
challenged
when
King
Viserys
is
asked
to
name
his
heir.
Looks
like
this
show
is
going
to
be
one
of
the
most
interesting
ones
for
the
viewers.
After
all,
the
showrunners
Miguel
Sapochnik
and
Ryan
Condal
have
already
said
that
the
show
will
take
a
deeper
look
at
multiple
decades
to
portray
the
history
of
Targaryens
and
is
set
200
years
before
the
events
of
Game
Of
Thrones.
Let
us
tell
you,
House
of
the
Dragon
stars
Paddy
Considine,
Milly
Alcock,
Matt
Smith,
Gavin
Spokes,
John
Macmillan
and
others
in
key
roles.
It
is
all
set
to
start
streaming
on
HBO
Max
from
August
20,
2022.
Talking
about
Game
Of
Thrones,
the
show
was
loved
by
many
people
across
the
world.
It
starred
Kit
Harington,
Sophie
Turner,
Emilia
Clarke,
Jason
Momoa,
Lena
Headey
and
others
in
key
roles.