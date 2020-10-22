Jared Leto To Return As Joker For Zack Snyder's Justice League

Jared Leto who surprised fans with his performance as Joker is all set to reprise the role of the DC villain for Zack Snyder's version of Justice League. Warner Bros. recently announced that the original version of Justice League will debut on HBO Max in 2021.

The 2017 release Justice League was directed by Joss Whedon, prior to which Snyder has been a part of the production. The project, now officially titled as Zack Snyder's Justice League, has been greenlit for a new round of shooting. The movie will reportedly air as a four-episode event series next year and later as a four-hour movie.

Jared Leto was last seen playing the role of Joker in David Ayer's Suicide Squad. While his portrayal of the DC Villian isn't a fan favourite from the film, David Ayer had a darker version in mind which was left on the cutting room floor. Fans are now excited to see a new version by Zack Synder.

Justice League Directed By Joss Whedon Released In 2017 According to The Hollywood Reporter, actors Ben Affleck, Ray Fisher and Amber Heard are already shooting for the project currently. It is yet to be known if Gal Gadot, Henry Cavill, and Ezra Miller will be joining the reshoots. Ray Fisher Called Out Joss Whedon For Abuse On Set Joss Whedon's Justice League has been making headlines since the cast called out the director as well as producers Jon Berg and Geoff Johns, for enabling abuse and misconduct. Jon Berg and Geoff Johns were Warner Bros. executives in 2017, but they no longer work with the studio and are not involved in the Snyder cut. Zack Snyder's Justice League Will Release On HBO Max In 2021 Coming back to the film, the makers have not announced a global release plan yet. During the DC FanDome, Synder had assured that the international fans will be cared for, but HBO is yet to share any updates about releasing their streaming platform in India. Meanwhile, Warner Media had said that it plans to continue working with existing partners where HBO Max has no launch plans.

