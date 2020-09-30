Oscar Winner Barry Jenkins To Direct The Lion King Prequel

Disney Studios has roped in Oscar winner Barry Jenkins to direct the awaited prequel for The Lion King. According to a report in Deadline, Jeff Nathanson has already penned a draft for the prequel. Jeff Nathanson had also worked on the Jon Favreau directorial last year.

While the details of the story are being kept under wraps, the film is expected to explore the character's mythology including Mufasa's origin story. Jenkins said he is looking forward to The Lion King prequel, "Helping my sister raise two young boys during the '90s, I grew up with these characters. Having the opportunity to work with Disney on expanding this magnificent tale of friendship, love and legacy while furthering my work chronicling the lives and souls of folk within the African diaspora is a dream come true."

Disney's live-action remake of The Lion King, which released last year turned out to be a massive hit for the studio. The film has been voiced by Donald Glover as Simba and Beyonce as Nala. On the other hand, veteran actor James Earl Jones lent his voice for Mufasa's character in 1994 version as well as the 2019 release. Fans are hoping he returns to voice Mufasa's younger version as well in the prequel.

Meanwhile, the Academy Award-winning filmmaker, Jenkins has been working with Disney on a biopic based on the famed choreographer, Alvin Ailey. He recently wrapped up working on an Amazon limited series titled, The Underground Railroad and also penned a drama based on the first American female Olympic boxing champ, Clarissa 'T-Rex' Shields.

The Lion King Has Set The Indian Box Office On Fire!

Disney+ Hotstar: What Kids Can Watch On The Streaming Platform During Lockdown