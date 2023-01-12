'Please Let Me Touch And See The Oscars' - Shah Rukh Khan Requests Ram Charan

Actor
Shah
Rukh
Khan
posted
a
lovely
post
thanking
Ram
Charan
for
releasing
the
trailer
of
Pathan
in
Telugu
today.
Thank
u
so
much
my
Mega
Power
Star
@alwaysramcharan.
When
ur
RRR
team
brings
Oscar
to
India,
please
let
me
touch
it!!
(Mee
RRR
team
Oscar
ni
intiki
tecchinappudu
okkasaari
nannu
daanini
touch
cheyyanivvandi!
)
Love
you.
The
trailer
of
Pathan,
which
created
a
lot
of
excitement
and
controversy,
was
released
today.
Written
and
directed
by
Siddharth
Anand,
starring
Bollywood
superstar
Shah
Rukh
Khan,
Deepika
Padukone
and
John
Abraham,
the
film
is
all
set
to
hit
the
theaters
on
January
25.
Shah
Rukh
Khan's
re-entry
after
a
long
hiatus
with
the
film
'Pathan'
created
a
lot
of
excitement
among
his
fans.
Made
in
Hindi,
the
film
is
dubbed
and
released
in
Tamil
and
Telugu.
Actor
Ram
Charan
and
actor
Vijay
released
the
trailer
of
Pathan
in
Telugu
and
Tamil
on
their
Twitter
pages
today.
He
also
conveyed
his
best
wishes
to
the
film
crew.
Bollywood
King
Khan
thanked
these
two
superheroes
separately
on
Twitter
for
releasing
the
trailer
of
Pathan
starring
Shah
Rukh
Khan.
To
actor
Ram
Charan,
'Let
me
touch
your
RRR
crew
when
they
return
with
the
Oscars.
Actor
Shah
Rukh
Khan
had
posted
a
lovely
post
as
"Love
you".
Directed
by
SS
Rajamouli
and
starring
actor
Ram
Charan,
Jr.
NTR,
'RRR'
was
an
international
hit
and
a
box
office
hit.
The
RRR
film
nominated
for
the
2023
Oscars
has
been
nominated
under
14
categories.
It
is
to
be
noted
that
the
announcement
of
the
Oscars
will
be
made
on
January
24.
'Pathan'
starring
Shah
Rukh
Khan,
Deepika
Padukone,
John
Abraham,
Dimple
Kapadia
and
Ashutosh
Rana
is
the
first
big
Bollywood
movie
of
2023.
Story first published: Thursday, January 12, 2023, 9:19 [IST]