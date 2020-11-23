Scarlett Johansson-Mark Ruffalo's Birthday: MCU Co-Stars Robert Downey Jr & Chris Evans Wish The Duo

MCU stars Scarlett Johansson and Mark Ruffalo celebrated their birthdays on November 22. Their Avengers co-stars Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans shared adorable posts wishing the duo on their birthday. They also shared some behind-the-scenes photos from Avengers filming days and promotional tours.

Joining many fans online, Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr too took to his different social media handles and shared a goofy photo with the birthday boy and the birthday girl and tweeted, "HBD and so much more...The world is lucky to know you two..."

Evans on the other hand shared an epic photo of him and Johansson playing classic Game Boys together. He captioned it as "Happy birthday to these two gems...," and followed it up with a hilarious photo of Ruffalo wearing a MoCap suit, presumably from their Avengers: Endgame shoot.

Workwise, Johansson will be seen as her iconic character Black Widow for the last time with the standalone MCU film, Black Widow, now set to release in 2021. According to reports, Scarlett was the second choice for the role and took on the character after Emily Blunt had to drop out due to scheduling reasons. Scarlett while talking about her career choices has said, "Since a very young age, I've been rejected constantly ... the best call you can receive is after you are rejected for something and then you get it. You appreciate it more. I've basically made a career out of being second choice."

On the other hand, Mark Ruffalo will continue to play the character of Hulk in the MCU. However, there is still no confirmation about his return with any of the upcoming films or his solo film, which fans and the actor have been waiting for.

