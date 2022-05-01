Dhaakad: Writer Chris Gore Compares The Kangana Ranaut Starrer To Black Widow, Actress Reacts

Dhaakad, the highly anticipated Kangana Ranaut starrer has been making headlines after the release of its promising official trailer. Interestingly, the spy thriller has now garnered the attention of international film industry members as well. Chris Gore, the renowned American writer has now compared Dhaakad with Black Widow, the celebrated Scarlett Johansson starrer.

The renowned writer took to his official Twitter page and shared the Dhaakad trailer, along with a special note. "This is what the Black Widow movie should've been. #DhaakadTrailer #Dhaakad," reads Chris Gore's Tweet. The writer's comparison of the Kangana Ranaut starrer and Scarlett Johansson film has left the fans of the National award-winning actress super excited.

Check out Chris Gore's post here:

Kangana Ranaut, who is equally excited about the American writer's tweet about Dhaakad, shared the screenshot of the post on her Instagram story with a special caption. "I said an Indians sub mein best hain," wrote the versatile actress on her Insta story.