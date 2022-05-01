Dhaakad: Writer Chris Gore Compares The Kangana Ranaut Starrer To Black Widow, Actress Reacts

Dhaakad,
the
highly
anticipated
Kangana
Ranaut
starrer
has
been
making
headlines
after
the
release
of
its
promising
official
trailer.
Interestingly,
the
spy
thriller
has
now
garnered
the
attention
of
international
film
industry
members
as
well.
Chris
Gore,
the
renowned
American
writer
has
now
compared
Dhaakad
with
Black
Widow,
the
celebrated
Scarlett
Johansson
starrer.
The
renowned
writer
took
to
his
official
Twitter
page
and
shared
the
Dhaakad
trailer,
along
with
a
special
note.
"This
is
what
the
Black
Widow
movie
should've
been.
#DhaakadTrailer
#Dhaakad," reads
Chris
Gore's
Tweet.
The
writer's
comparison
of
the
Kangana
Ranaut
starrer
and
Scarlett
Johansson
film
has
left
the
fans
of
the
National
award-winning
actress
super
excited.
Kangana
Ranaut,
who
is
equally
excited
about
the
American
writer's
tweet
about
Dhaakad,
shared
the
screenshot
of
the
post
on
her
Instagram
story
with
a
special
caption.
"I
said
an
Indians
sub
mein
best
hain,"
wrote
the
versatile
actress
on
her
Insta
story.