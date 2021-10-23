Alec Baldwin Starrer Rust's Set Had Camera Crew Members Walk Out Of The Sets Before Halyna Hutchkins' Mishap

The tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the sets of the film Rust after being accidentally shot by actor Alec Baldwin has sent shockwaves across the world. Condolences have been pouring in for the director of the photography's family and the rest of the crew of the movie. However, the latest shocking development is that Halyna's unfortunate demise was not the only accident on the sets of the movie but hours before the incident, many camera crew members had also walked out from the sets of Rust.

Actress Naomi Harris shared a screenshot in her social media handle wherein a former crew member of Rust can be seen stating via a text message how many camera crew members had given their resignation letters a night before Halyna Hutchins' demise due to poor working conditions in the sets of the film. The crew member further added that the crew was not given their payments from the last three weeks and were also not given proper hotels despite asking for the same in their deals. The member further said that there was a lack of COVID-19 safety protocols on the sets of Rust coupled with the poor gun safety that had ultimately cost Hutchins' life. Take a look at the screenshot.

The crew member lastly added that the makers of Rust also tried to replace the crew members with union workers and also called the police authorities to presumably threaten them. Amidst such serious surfacing allegations, the makers of Rust also released an official statement. The statement said, "The safety of our cast and crew is the top priority of Rust Productions and everyone associated with the company. Though we were not made aware of any official complaints concerning weapon or prop safety on set, we will be conducting an internal review of our procedures while production is shut down. We will continue to cooperate with the Santa Fe authorities in their investigation and offer mental health services to the cast and crew during this tragic time."

Earlier Alec Baldwin also released a statement on his Twitter handle. The tweet read as, "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours." The actor had further stated, "I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna."