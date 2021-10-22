    For Quick Alerts
      Alec Baldwin Reveals He Is 'Cooperating With Police' After Deadly Prop Gun Incident, Says My Heart Is Broken

      By
      |

      Alec Baldwin has released a statement after a prop gun on the set of the movie Rust misfired killing a cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring the director Joel Souza.

      alec baldwin

      Baldwin took to his Twitter account and wrote, "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours."

      In a follow-up tweet, he revealed he is in touch with Hutchins family and heartbroken for everyone who knew her. Baldwin wrote, "I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna."

      The Santa Fe New Mexican reported that Baldwin was seen outside the sheriff's office in tears after the incident. Hutchins was airlifted in a helicopter from the set outside Santa Fe, after the incident to the University of New Mexico Hospital. Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office revealed that she was pronounced dead by medical personnel post-arrival.

      Meanwhile, director Joel Souza, was transported via ambulance to Christus St. Vincent's hospital and received emergency treatment for his injuries.

      Alec Baldwin's family also took to social media to share condolences. Calling it a "tragic accident", Baldwin's younger brother Stephen Baldwin posted on Instagram, "Asking for your prayers tonight friends. Not much can be said other than please pray for all involved in the wake of this tragic accident."

      Meanwhile, a release from the sheriff's office said, "According to investigators it appears that the scene being filmed involved the use of a prop firearm when it was discharged. Detectives are investigating how and what type of projectile was discharged."

      Notably, the filming for Rust has been put on hold. The film set in 1880s Kansas follows a 13-year-old boy who has to take care of himself and his younger brother after his parents die. He goes on the run with his grandfather after he is sentenced to be hanged for accidentally killing a rancher.

      Story first published: Friday, October 22, 2021, 22:27 [IST]
      X