Chris Pratt Slammed After Post Praising Wife For Giving Him A 'Healthy' Daughter, Fans Ask Him About Son Jack

Chris Pratt recently shared an appreciation post for his wife, author Katherine Schwarzenegger. The actor in the post also thanked her for giving him a 'healthy daughter'. The same comment has garnered the Guardian of the Galaxy star some backlash, netizens are calling him to comment 'tone deaf', given how his son Jack, from his first marriage to Anna Faris, was born preterm and faced health issues for years after his birth.

Sharing a picture with Katherine, he wrote, "Guys. For real. Look how she's looking at me! I mean. Find you somebody that looks at you like that!! You know!? We met in church. She's given me an amazing life, a gorgeous healthy daughter, she chews so loudly that sometimes I put in my ear buds to drown it out, but that's love! She helps me with everything." he concluded the post by saying how much he loves her.

Many took to the comments expressing disappointment in the MCU star's choice of words. One comment read, "A gorgeous 'healthy' daughter? Seems like a weird thing to say," while another wrote, "I notice the emphasis on her "giving" you a "healthy" child. It seems your first child wasn't good enough."

One Instagram user called out Pratt for throwing shade at his son, "Healthy child just seems like throwing shade at the other child that isn't mentioned." Fans also gathered to show support for his ex-wife Anna and son Jack. "You dodged a bullet, girl. We love you, Anna," one comment said.

Notably, Jack was born in August of 2012, severely premature. Anna opened up about Jack's health in her memoir, Unqualified. She had revealed that their pediatric neurosurgeon has sat "Chris and me down to tell us that Jack had some severe brain bleeding and there was a chance that he could be developmentally disabled."

Adding that the news shocked her, she and Chris decided to do what they could. They held hands and hoped to face it together. Jack reportedly, is in better health now but has some problems in his vision and leg muscle issues.