Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: James Gunn Says The Marvel Sequel Is A Heavier Story

Filmmaker James Gunn has teased that the third chapter in the Guardians of the Galaxy movie series has a "heavier story".

James Gunn Talks About Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3, Reveals His Favourite Indian Film Stars Aamir Khan

Gunn previously directed Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 (2014) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017), featuring a ragtag group of superheroes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The director said he will start work on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 after wrapping Peacemaker, the HBO Max spin-off series to the upcoming DC movie The Suicide Squad.

"I'm still shooting Peacemaker, but I'm starting to work on Guardians 3. For Guardians 3, the script has basically been written for a long time," Gunn told Entertainment Weekly.

"I've been playing with it in little ways over the years, but it's basically stayed the same since three years ago. It's pretty heavy actually. It's a heavier story, so it's an emotional process to go through," he added.

The Suicide Squad's Special Trailer Gives A Sneak-Peek At Idris Elba's Bloodsport

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will feature Chris Pratt as Peter Quill / Star-Lord, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Bradley Cooper as Rocket and Vin Diesel as Groot. The movie will release globally in 2023.