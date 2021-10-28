Criminal Charges Against Alec Baldwin Are Not Ruled Out In Prop Gun Incident: US Officials

Last week, in a tragic incident Alec Baldwin fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded the director Joel Souza on the set of his latest movie Rust. While no charges have been filed due to the prop gun misfire incident, US officials have released a report revealing that criminal charges against Alec have not been ruled out complete.

On Wednesday (October 27), Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said, "All options are on the table. No one has been ruled out at this point." During the investigation, the police reportedly recovered 500 rounds of ammunition from the set in New Mexico.

Sheriff Adan Mendoza revealed that they were a mix of blanks, dummies and live rounds. "We suspect there were other live rounds found on set. We're going to determine how those got there, why they were there, because they shouldn't have been there. I think there was some complacency on this set," he added.

Baldwin was rehearsing a scene in which he can be seen pulling the Pietta Long Colt .45 from a holster and firing towards the camera when the gun discharged. Halyna Hutchins was shot in the torso, while a bullet lodged in the shoulder of director Joel Souza, who was standing behind her.

Baldwin had been "co-operative" during the investigation, the police have also questioned armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed and assistant director Dave Halls. According to reports, Halls handed Baldwin the weapon that killed Hutchins, using the phrase "cold gun", indicating the prop was safe to use.

Meanwhile, Gutierrez Reed was responsible for supplying and keeping weapons safe on set, ensuring that they are accounted for at all times, and locked away when not in use. However, The Wrap reported that crew members had been using the weapons just hours before Hutchins was killed.

Rust, coincidentally the film set in the '80s follows a man on the run after he is sentenced to be hanged for accidentally killing a rancher, The film's production has been paused indefinitely after Halyna Hutchins' demise.