James Bond Daniel Craig Appointed Honorary Royal Navy Commander, Says 'I Am Truly Honoured'

Daniel Craig who is gearing up for the release of the fifth and final James Bond film, No Time To Die, has been honoured with a special feat. The actor reportedly has been appointed honorary Commander in the United Kingdom's Royal Navy. The exciting news was shared by the filmmakers on Jame Bond's official Twitter account.

Daniel also opened up about this prestigious rank and said he feels privileged and honoured. The tweet shared Daniel's photo in the Royal Navy uniform and wrote, "Daniel Craig has been made an honorary Commander in the Royal Navy. Commander Craig said: 'I am truly privileged and honoured to be appointed the rank of Honorary Commander in the senior service.'"

Before No Time To Die, Daniel also played James Bond in films like Casino Royale, Quantum Of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre. Meanwhile, his legacy will be carried forward by actor Lashana Lynch. Lashana is set to be the next 007, as she takes over the role from Daniel Craig in the upcoming film.

The film follows Bond as he enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica, after leaving active service. However, it is pulled back in when old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. Bond's final mission is to rescue a kidnapped scientist but it turns out to be far more treacherous than expected. The mission leading Bond to a mysterious new villain armed with dangerous new technology.

Daniel Craig's new James Bond film, No Time to Die, is all set to release in Indian cinemas on September 30. Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, the upcoming spy thriller also stars Lea Seydoux, Rami Malek, Ana de Armas, Ben Whishaw, Naomi Harris, Jeffery Wright, Christoph Waltz and Ralph Fiennes.