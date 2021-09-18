Mira Rajput Shares A Candid Pic Of Herself, Her Caption Has A Connection With Prince Harry And Meghan Markle

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput is quite active on her social media handle and is often known for her quirky posts. Recently she took to her social media handle to share a lovely candid frame of herself. However, her caption for the post had a connection with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Talking about the same, the picture had Mira Rajput looking intently at something. She had paired up the look with a half-shoulder cream-coloured top that she has paired up with jeans. Mira has further complemented the look with earrings, a ring and a bracelet.

Shahid Kapoor's Wife Mira Rajput Shares A Glimpse Of Her 27th Birthday Celebrations

Sharing the same, Mira Rajput asks her fans to caption the picture. However, she also presents her own caption for the same wherein she says, "I can't stop thinking of Oprah saying "Whaaaaeet" during the HM interview" along with laughing emojis. Take a look at the post shared by her.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were interviewed by Oprah Winfrey earlier this year wherein they made some shocking revelations of Meghan facing alleged racism and bullying. The couple had revealed that these incidents took a toll on their mental health and that they decided to separate from the Royal Family. Meghan was then pregnant with her daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor who was born on June 4, 2021.

Mira Rajput Reveals Misha's 5th Birthday Was All About Rainbows; Treats Fans With An Inside Look At The Party

Talking about Mira Rajput, she had recently spent her birthday on September 7 amidst the hills with her husband and actor Shahid Kapoor. Shahid also shared a lovely picture with his wife on his social media handle. Mira had shared a video of the picturesque locales of their vacation destination. She had captioned the same stating, "Took off to the mountains for my birthday, a much-needed break after nearly two years. We restricted travel just for work and trips around commitments never really let you unwind. Nature heals. And I felt that. I may be a few kilos up but I feel so much lighter in my head and heart. I was just so overwhelmed throughout; gratitude, a deeper connection, and a feeling of a greater presence when in nature. Pulled out a few videos I managed to take to send to the family since I tried to be on a digital detox and a complete DND on the day of. Breathe. Unwind."