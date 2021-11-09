Spider-Man No Way Home: Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield & Tobey Maguire Spotted In Leak From MCU Film

Spiderman: No Way Home is rumoured to star Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. According to a new leak from the upcoming trailer, the former Spiderman are all set to return in the upcoming MCU film.

The pictures supposedly from the trailer have added more fuel to rumours. The frame shared by fan accounts on Instagram shows Spider-Man, played by Tom Holland alongside Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire on a boat mid-fight. The frame also confirms previous leaks showing Andrew filming with a green screen.

The caption read, "Share it fast. This is supposed to be the final battle but judging by the looks of both Tobey and Andrew compared to Tom's I'm starting to think they show up at the very end of the movie which of course will definitely make me angry."

Tom Holland On Wrapping Up Spider-Man No Way Home: I Don't Think I've Cried Like That Ever

Notably, the battle will show the three of them are on a cruise ship at night time, battered and bruised with their masks off. Tobey's hair is noticeably shorter than before, and the three can be seen wearing spiderman costumes from their own franchise.

Another picture showed Tom Holland's Peter Parker mid conversion with Jon Favreau's Happy Hogan and his Aunt May, played by Marissa Tomei, around a dining table. Apart from the three usual faces, Charlie Cox, who plays Daredevil in the hit Netflix series can also be seen with them.

While some fans in the comments section were happy to see a confirmation, others wondered if it is fake. "These gotta be fake right," read one, while another said, "I think Andrew's pose is from Amazing Spider Man 2, its photoshopped, second scene will be removed by marvel in the movie." Another fan wrote, "NO WAY can this be fake. Everything from the lamps to the bookcase matches. Which would be hard to Photoshop because we've never seen their apartment from this pov."

Spider-Man No Way Home: Venom 2's Post Credit Shows Tom Hardy Joining Tom Holland?

Spider-Man: No Way Home also stars Zendaya and will be out on December 17.