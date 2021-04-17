Yuh-Jung Youn Opens Up About Her Viral BAFTA Awards Speech, ‘Hello, Britain, Forgive Me'

Minari actor Yuh-Jung Youn, recently was awarded the Best Supporting Actor (Female) at BAFTA 2021. Her acceptance speech was deemed as one of the most memorable moments of the awards night, as the actress joked about being appreciated by "very snobbish people" referring to British people.

However, Yuh-Jung Youn opened up about the viral speech and apologised for the comment. She recently participated in a virtual program from Film at Lincoln Center . During the interaction with Dennis Lim, she said that her English caused the misunderstanding.

During the audience Q&A, Lim asked Youn if she forgot to say anything during her acceptance speech at the BAFTAs, and the 74-year-old actress said she wanted to say, "I'm sorry."

Yuh-Jung Youn went on to share, "Actually, I admire the British very much," including "Shakespeare, Royal Theatre and everything." She added that the British peolpe have a long history and "big pride," and they deserve to be a bit snobbish. However, after the speech went viral she feared as it became a big scandal.

"It got so big and I thought maybe I was doing something wrong. Hear me saying this: Oh please, big apology for the British [people]. Hello, Britain, forgive me," she added. In the apology, Youn also paid respect to iconic British thespians like Judi Dench, Maggie Smith, Helen Mirren, and Ian McKellen. She said, "I love all of them."

Yuh-Jung Youn had begun her BAFTA Award speech by saying, "I would like to express my deep condolences for your Duke of Edinburgh," referencing the death of Prince Philip. Talking about her big win, she added, "Thank you so much for this award. Every award is meaningful but this one especially [to be] recognized by British people, known as very snobbish people and they approve me as a good actor. So, I'm very, very privileged."

