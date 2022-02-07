Kylie Jenner Welcomes Second Child With Travis Scott, Shares Adorable Post With Baby

Kylie Jenner announced the birth of her second child with rapper Travis Scott with an Instagram post on Sunday (February 6, 2022). While she didn't reveal the baby's name, Kylie did reveal that the couple welcomed a baby boy.

The 24-year-old makeup mogul disclosed the baby's gender with a boy heart emoji in the caption indicating it's a boy. She also shared the exact birth date as "2/2/22" with a black-and-white photo of the newborn holding hands with his big sister, Stormi.

Jenner had confirmed in September that she was expecting baby number 2 with Scott in a 90-second Instagram video featuring the whole family. The adorable video had ended with Stormi kissing her mom's belly. For the unversed, Stormi, the couple's first child was born on February 1, 2018, and turned four this year.

Take a look at the post,

Many celebs also took to the comments section to congratulate the new mommy. Hailey Bieber and Kim dropped adorable emojis while sister Kourtney wrote, "Mommy of two life" with heart and prayer emoji. Kylie's mom, Kris Jenner also left a comment calling the baby an "Angel Pie." Travis Scott reacted to the post by posting brown heart emojis.

Jenner also took to her Instagram stories to share a glimpse of the flowers she received from family including Kris and Kim Kardashian. The family was last clicked together at the giraffe-themed baby shower.

Meanwhile, Kylie recently made headlines for becoming the first woman with 300 million Instagram followers. Despite Jenner being quiet on the photo-sharing app amid her second pregnancy, she quickly surpassed other celebrities like Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez, who have 294 and 295 million followers respectively on the app.