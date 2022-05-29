    For Quick Alerts
      The 75th Festival De Cannes Winners' List

      After 11 days of an exceptional edition, the Jury of the 75th Festival de Cannes, chaired by French actor Vincent Lindon, surrounded by Iranian director Asghar Farhadi, British-American actress and director Rebecca Hall, French director Ladj Ly, American director Jeff Nichols, Indian actress Deepika Padukone, Swedish actress Noomi Rapace, Norwegian director Joachim Trier and Italian actress and director Jasmine Trinca, presented its winners' list among the 21 films presented in Competition this year.

      Feature Films

      Palme d'or

      TRIANGLE OF SADNESS directed by Ruben ÖSTLUND

      Grand Prix (jointly awarded)

      CLOSE directed by Lukas DHONT

      STARS AT NOON directed by Claire DENIS

      Best Director

      PARK Chan-wook for DECISION TO LEAVE

      Best Screenplay

      Tarik SALEH for BOY FROM HEAVEN

      Jury Prize (jointly awarded)

      EO directed by Jerzy SKOLIMOWSKI

      LE OTTO MONTAGNE directed by Charlotte VANDERMEERSCH & Felix VAN GROENINGEN

      Prize of the 75th

      TORI ET LOKITA directed by Jean-Pierre & Luc DARDENNE

      Best Performance by an Actress

      Zar AMIR EBRAHIMI in HOLY SPIDER directed by Ali ABBASI

      Best Performance by an Actor

      SONG Kang-ho in BROKER directed by KORE-EDA Hirokazu

      Short Films

      Palme d'or

      THE WATER MURMURS directed by Jianying CHEN

      Special Mention

      LORI directed by Abinash Bikram SHAH

      Un Certain Regard

      Un Certain Regard Prize

      LES PIRES (The Worst Ones) directed by Lise AKOKA & Romane GUERET

      Jury Prize

      JOYLAND directed by Saim SADIQ

      Best Director Prize

      METRONOM directed by Alexandru BELC

      Best Performance (jointly awarded)

      Vicky Krieps in CORSAGE directed by Marie KREUTZER

      Adam Bessa in HARKA directed by Lotfy NATHAN

      Best Screenplay Prize

      MEDITERRANEAN FEVER directed by Maha HAJ

      « Coup de cœur » Prize

      RODEO directed by Lola QUIVORON

      Caméra d'or

      WAR PONY directed by Riley KEOUGH & Gina GAMMELL presented in the UN CERTAIN REGARD Selection

      Special Mention

      PLAN 75 directed by HAYAKAWA Chie

      La Cinef

      First Prize

      IL BARBIERE COMPLOTTISTA (A Conspiracy Man) directed by Valerio FERRARA, Centro Sperimentale di Cinematografia, Italy

      Second Prize

      DI ER (Somewhere) directed by LI Jiahe, Hebei University of Science and Technology, School of Film and Television, China

      Third Prize (jointly awarded)

      GLORIOUS REVOLUTION directed by Masha NOVIKOVA, London Film School, United Kingdom

      LES HUMAINS SONT CONS QUAND ILS S'EMPILENT (Humans Are Dumber When Crammed Up Together) directed by Laurène FERNANDEZ, La CinéFabrique, France

      The Higher Technical Commission for Sound and Images

      The CST jury has awarded the CST ARTIST-TECHNICIAN AWARD 2022 to the entire sound crew headed up by Andréas Franck, Bent Holm, Jacob Ilgner and Jonas Rudels for the film TRIANGLE OF SADNESS by Ruben Östlund and the CST Young Film Technician Award to Marion Burger, head set designer for the film UN PETIT FRÈRE (Mother and Son) by Léonor Serraille.

      Story first published: Sunday, May 29, 2022, 11:37 [IST]
