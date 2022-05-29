The 75th Festival De Cannes Winners' List
After 11 days of an exceptional edition, the Jury of the 75th Festival de Cannes, chaired by French actor Vincent Lindon, surrounded by Iranian director Asghar Farhadi, British-American actress and director Rebecca Hall, French director Ladj Ly, American director Jeff Nichols, Indian actress Deepika Padukone, Swedish actress Noomi Rapace, Norwegian director Joachim Trier and Italian actress and director Jasmine Trinca, presented its winners' list among the 21 films presented in Competition this year.
Feature Films
Palme d'or
TRIANGLE OF SADNESS directed by Ruben ÖSTLUND
Grand Prix (jointly awarded)
CLOSE directed by Lukas DHONT
STARS AT NOON directed by Claire DENIS
Best Director
PARK Chan-wook for DECISION TO LEAVE
Best Screenplay
Tarik SALEH for BOY FROM HEAVEN
Jury Prize (jointly awarded)
EO directed by Jerzy SKOLIMOWSKI
LE OTTO MONTAGNE directed by Charlotte VANDERMEERSCH & Felix VAN GROENINGEN
Prize of the 75th
TORI ET LOKITA directed by Jean-Pierre & Luc DARDENNE
Best Performance by an Actress
Zar AMIR EBRAHIMI in HOLY SPIDER directed by Ali ABBASI
Best Performance by an Actor
SONG Kang-ho in BROKER directed by KORE-EDA Hirokazu
Short Films
Palme d'or
THE WATER MURMURS directed by Jianying CHEN
Special Mention
LORI directed by Abinash Bikram SHAH
Un Certain Regard
Un Certain Regard Prize
LES PIRES (The Worst Ones) directed by Lise AKOKA & Romane GUERET
Jury Prize
JOYLAND directed by Saim SADIQ
Best Director Prize
METRONOM directed by Alexandru BELC
Best Performance (jointly awarded)
Vicky Krieps in CORSAGE directed by Marie KREUTZER
Adam Bessa in HARKA directed by Lotfy NATHAN
Best Screenplay Prize
MEDITERRANEAN FEVER directed by Maha HAJ
« Coup de cœur » Prize
RODEO directed by Lola QUIVORON
Caméra d'or
WAR PONY directed by Riley KEOUGH & Gina GAMMELL presented in the UN CERTAIN REGARD Selection
Special Mention
PLAN 75 directed by HAYAKAWA Chie
La Cinef
First Prize
IL BARBIERE COMPLOTTISTA (A Conspiracy Man) directed by Valerio FERRARA, Centro Sperimentale di Cinematografia, Italy
Second Prize
DI ER (Somewhere) directed by LI Jiahe, Hebei University of Science and Technology, School of Film and Television, China
Third Prize (jointly awarded)
GLORIOUS REVOLUTION directed by Masha NOVIKOVA, London Film School, United Kingdom
LES HUMAINS SONT CONS QUAND ILS S'EMPILENT (Humans Are Dumber When Crammed Up Together) directed by Laurène FERNANDEZ, La CinéFabrique, France
Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone Exudes Elegance In An Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla Saree At The Closing Ceremony
Cannes 2022: Indian Film All That Breathes Wins Top Documentary Award
The Higher Technical Commission for Sound and Images
The CST jury has awarded the CST ARTIST-TECHNICIAN AWARD 2022 to the entire sound crew headed up by Andréas Franck, Bent Holm, Jacob Ilgner and Jonas Rudels for the film TRIANGLE OF SADNESS by Ruben Östlund and the CST Young Film Technician Award to Marion Burger, head set designer for the film UN PETIT FRÈRE (Mother and Son) by Léonor Serraille.