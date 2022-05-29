The 75th Festival De Cannes Winners' List

After 11 days of an exceptional edition, the Jury of the 75th Festival de Cannes, chaired by French actor Vincent Lindon, surrounded by Iranian director Asghar Farhadi, British-American actress and director Rebecca Hall, French director Ladj Ly, American director Jeff Nichols, Indian actress Deepika Padukone, Swedish actress Noomi Rapace, Norwegian director Joachim Trier and Italian actress and director Jasmine Trinca, presented its winners' list among the 21 films presented in Competition this year.

Feature Films

Palme d'or

TRIANGLE OF SADNESS directed by Ruben ÖSTLUND

Grand Prix (jointly awarded)

CLOSE directed by Lukas DHONT

STARS AT NOON directed by Claire DENIS

Best Director

PARK Chan-wook for DECISION TO LEAVE

Best Screenplay

Tarik SALEH for BOY FROM HEAVEN

Jury Prize (jointly awarded)

EO directed by Jerzy SKOLIMOWSKI

LE OTTO MONTAGNE directed by Charlotte VANDERMEERSCH & Felix VAN GROENINGEN

Prize of the 75th

TORI ET LOKITA directed by Jean-Pierre & Luc DARDENNE

Best Performance by an Actress

Zar AMIR EBRAHIMI in HOLY SPIDER directed by Ali ABBASI

Best Performance by an Actor

SONG Kang-ho in BROKER directed by KORE-EDA Hirokazu

Short Films

Palme d'or

THE WATER MURMURS directed by Jianying CHEN

Special Mention

LORI directed by Abinash Bikram SHAH

Un Certain Regard

Un Certain Regard Prize

LES PIRES (The Worst Ones) directed by Lise AKOKA & Romane GUERET

Jury Prize

JOYLAND directed by Saim SADIQ

Best Director Prize

METRONOM directed by Alexandru BELC

Best Performance (jointly awarded)

Vicky Krieps in CORSAGE directed by Marie KREUTZER

Adam Bessa in HARKA directed by Lotfy NATHAN

Best Screenplay Prize

MEDITERRANEAN FEVER directed by Maha HAJ

« Coup de cœur » Prize

RODEO directed by Lola QUIVORON

Caméra d'or

WAR PONY directed by Riley KEOUGH & Gina GAMMELL presented in the UN CERTAIN REGARD Selection

Special Mention

PLAN 75 directed by HAYAKAWA Chie

La Cinef

First Prize

IL BARBIERE COMPLOTTISTA (A Conspiracy Man) directed by Valerio FERRARA, Centro Sperimentale di Cinematografia, Italy

Second Prize

DI ER (Somewhere) directed by LI Jiahe, Hebei University of Science and Technology, School of Film and Television, China

Third Prize (jointly awarded)

GLORIOUS REVOLUTION directed by Masha NOVIKOVA, London Film School, United Kingdom

LES HUMAINS SONT CONS QUAND ILS S'EMPILENT (Humans Are Dumber When Crammed Up Together) directed by Laurène FERNANDEZ, La CinéFabrique, France

The Higher Technical Commission for Sound and Images

The CST jury has awarded the CST ARTIST-TECHNICIAN AWARD 2022 to the entire sound crew headed up by Andréas Franck, Bent Holm, Jacob Ilgner and Jonas Rudels for the film TRIANGLE OF SADNESS by Ruben Östlund and the CST Young Film Technician Award to Marion Burger, head set designer for the film UN PETIT FRÈRE (Mother and Son) by Léonor Serraille.