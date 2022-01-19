Willem Dafoe Praises Tom Holland's Performance In No Way Home: I Admire His Discipline & Commitment

Tom Holland's Spiderman: No Way Home had been winning the box office as well as his co-stars. Actor Willem Dafoe who reprised the role of Green Goblin for the MCU film recently opened up about working with Holland in the film. Dafoe told GQ that he wanted to go all out while playing the villain once again.

During the interaction, the Academy Award nominee revealed that he had told the makers that he won't be returning for a cameo. He told the director Jon Watts and the producer Amy Pascal that he wanted something "meaty" and meaningfully. Dafoe continued to add, "It's fun to do the action sequences, it's fun to have resources."

He also praised his Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star Tom Holland during the interview. Dafoe compliments the young star for his competence at work and admired his physical capabilities. He said, "I admire greatly his discipline and his commitment to the role. And physically, he was incredible."

Meanwhile, Tom Holland during an interview with Comicbook had revealed that he was shocked on meeting the Green Goblin star on set. He recalled having worn black cloaks to conceal their identities, as the set was underwraps. Holland said he had accidentally bumped into Willem Dafoe without realising who he was and said, "Watch out mate."

Tom was startled on finding out it was Dafoe in the flesh and said "Oh s**t, the Goblin is here. He was lovely, he was really wonderful. A real joy to work with."

Notably, Spider-Man: No Way Home recently broke another record. The film has now beat Marvel's Black Panther on the list of the top 5 highest-grossing films of all time in the US. No Way Home has reportedly garnered enough numbers at the domestic US box office and took 5th place, replacing Avengers: Infinity War.