EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW! Abhimanyu Dassani: At The End Of The Day, I Want My Mother To Be Proud Of Me

Q. My favourite scene from Meenakshi Sundareshwar is the one where you and Sanya (Malhotra) meet for the first time at her house. I felt the director had really set the scene very well in terms of the ambience. There was tension in the air; the nervousness was palpable. The turning point in the conversation arrives when your character Sundareshwar lends his coat to Meenakshi and the latter wears it. That moment brings an interesting change in the gender dynamics because until that point, both the characters are juggling with how they are supposed to behave and the societal expectations. But as soon as Meenakshi dons the coat, both the characters let go off their inhibitions in that particular sequence. What was your interpretation when you came across that scene in the script?

A. It was the opening scene in the script. It is the first time when both the characters meet and it was very important that there's some chemistry/sparks in that nervous situation between the two. There's obviously some kind of attraction which both of them have towards each other at that point through their personalities and the meeting goes off very well. Both of them want to have a nurturing and a easy relationship like the cactus. That's the symbol of their relationship more than anything else. While approaching this scene of course, there had to be anxiety and nervousness and limited social experiences on the side of Sundareshwar whereas Meenakshi is a girl who can make someone even more nervous. That's what she says, right? However later, Sundareshwar becomes a little comfortable because he starts assuming the meeting as a job interview and he has given many job interviews before. What made him comfortable was just her aura. There are very easy differences to spot when the scene begins between these two personalities. But by the end of it, they are both in sync when they say the line together. This scene shows that they can be on the same page about something despite having spent just limited time together. That's why they fall for each other.

Q. I have come across two sets of actors- the first ones who say that they always take away something from every character that they play on screen while the second ones believe that it's the actors who lend themselves to the characters. Which one are you out of these two?

A. The first one. The whole relationship in Meenakshi Sundareshwar teaches you about compassion, patience and old school love at the same time, it's also about being independent and ambitious about your own goal. You learn this from both, Meenakshi and Sundareshwar. Of course, you learn from the film to become a better version of yourself. For anybody, these characteristics or qualities are very important; to be compassionate with your partner and surroundings, communicate, be honest and be patient with the things happening around you. Things never go according to the plan, you have to go with the flow. So these are the things that this film or these characters teach you; at the same time having the ambition of going after your dreams with everything that you have and not letting distractions get in your way. So of course, I have taken these things and imbibed them into my real life. It has ultimately turned me into a better version of myself.

Q. Two years ago when we did your first interview for Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota, I remember asking you about your process as an actor to which you had laughed off and told me, "Jo thha sab de diya hai isse film mein." Now after doing four films (two unreleased ones- Nikamma and Aankh Micholi), how you discovered that process?

A. Well, I now have a basic process that I follow to get into the character before I start shooting for the film. It involves heavy research on what the character is, where he comes from, what he wants to achieve in life and how he would react in different situations in life which are not there in the particular script. Then, I highlight on the characteristics and qualities that the scene would be represented by. So then, that's my usual process to get into a character. Of course through all this, I have got the opportunity of working with stalwarts and experienced, amazing actors like Sanya Malhotra, Paresh Rawal, Sharman Joshi, Divya Dutta, Abhishek Banerjee and directors like Vivek Soni. So, they impart a lot of knowledge. A lot of my learning comes from just observing them, asking them questions and trying to incorporate what they say into my process in some way or the other. That explains the thing which you see in Meenakshi Sundareshwar where you really don't need dialogues to convey expressions and moments. That is something what I have learnt from my past films and from all these people that I worked with. I like to put that in my characters and maybe that's the difference that you can see between Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota and Meenakshi Sundareshwar. I also remember telling you that I will take up films which will redefine Abhimanyu Dassani every thing he comes on screen. So, no one is talking about my action or six pack abs now, are they? They are talking about the honesty and emotions.

Q. While everyone is gushing over your performance in Meenakshi Sundareshwar, I have come across many comments where people said that you remind them of R Madhavan from his younger days while some even called you new-age Madhavan. Interestingly, there was even a Minnale reference in your film. How do you take these compliments?

A. (laughs). I think of it as an honour. Madhavan Sir is an amazing actor; I have always looked up to him. He is like fine wine; getting better with his age. It's an honour that people get reminded of him when they see him in this character. I take it as a huge compliment. I hope that he gets to see the film soon and enjoys it too

Q. Previously in one of your interviews, you mentioned that Bollywood has taught you flexibility, patience and understanding to become the person who you want to be. Now Abhimanyu, when you come across an unexpected circumstance like say, a pandemic, it's very difficult for an actor to stay calm especially when he's someone like you who likes to remain on his toes all the time. How do you manage to handle such a situation?

A. There's no taking away from that. These situations will definitely show up in everyone's life at some point. For example, the pandemic came across as hard-hitting in few months to everyone. Some make most out of it while some don't. What you got to remember is that a win or a loss today is not going to decide your future five years later. So, it shouldn't affect you now. You should just keep working and give in your hundred percent in everything that you do. You shouldn't let your mood change because you got too many compliments or insults today. Your work should be hundred every day instead of inconsistent numbers. You should be consistent in doing your job every single day. You should fall in love with the process and the destination and not with things that come with it.

Of course, it was a tough time for me but you still learn to go with the flow and keep yourself flexible. A shoutout to everyone around me, my family and friends, talking to co-stars and directors that I worked with helped. I give them the props for keeping me grounded and sane through these situations. I try to meditate which really helps. I also keep a gratitude journal wherein I jot down all the things that I am thankful for every day. You should keep short-term goals for yourself.

Q. In a recent interview, your actress-mom Bhagyashree was asked about her reaction when you told her that you wanted to act in films. She replied that you still hold it against her, adding that back then, she just wanted to protect you from what the film world involves. She said that as a mother, she had advised you to think about it as you didn't know how things would eventually pan out. Cut to present, how do you look at that conversation now when you revisit it?

A. Now looking at it through a mature set of eyes, I would believe that she is correct with what she said...she was trying to protect me and if I had a son or a daughter, I would tell them the same thing that try something else first (laughs). Because you don't know what goes on and in this industry, it's not like math. One plus one is not equal to two. There are times when the most talented people don't get recognized even after years and years of hard work and sometimes people who are not talented get famous really quickly. A lot of this depends on consistent hard work and also luck. So, I understand her point of view now when I am a little older and wiser.

Q. She also mentioned that she is somebody who doesn't like to read scripts and that she always tells you to give her the scripts only if you are doing the film. So, sometimes when you get a script and are confused whether you should do it or not, how do you move ahead with it?

A. It's a movie-based process. If I read the script and feel that I would like to watch it then I would like to be a part of that film. Sometimes if I like something but if the other prerequisites don't fit the bill for example; maybe the production company, the budget, the director or other things, that's when I give the script to my mother to read so that she can advise me on whether I should still go after the film and make it happen even if the other things are not hundred per cent.

Q. Recently when I and Abhishek Banerjee were discussing on how he zeroes down his scripts, he told me that for him, it's all about the team. He said that whenever someone approaches him with a script, the first thing he asks them is 'Who is the director?' He said that his other prerequisite is that he should also be aware of that person's work. Do you follow a similar route?

A. We spend 16-18 hours on sets on a daily basis which means we spend more than half of our day with a bunch of strangers to make the film that we want and if you don't get along with those people then we will not be really happy at the end of the day. Kaam kitna bhi accha nikal raha ho par agar aap khush nahin ho toh what's the point of everything? So, I think what Abhishek said is very important. It's important to surround yourself with good people and enjoy the journey.

For example, if I have not seen someone's film then I will make the effort of doing my research like Vivek Soni (director of Meenakshi Sundareshwar) is a first-time director but he is amazing. He has been an associate on Abhishek Chaubey's films. I saw Vivek's short films and enjoyed the moments in them and the story-telling. So, it was easy for me to decide on this film because he was so passionate and clear in his vision.

'The Outside Pressure That People Might Have Expectations Doesn't Trouble Me At All'

Q. Ever since you and your mother appeared together on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15, everyone is eagerly waiting to see you both in a film. Your mom said that you two will surely do a film together some day but it has to be for the right reason. Now whenever that happens, do you think there would be a certain amount of pressure on you because you are sharing screen space with her? Will the dynamics change?

A. The pressure will be for me to work with my mother but not for me to work with Bhagyashree, the actress. You know how it is, like you can perform and do all those things but your mom is working with you, you get very nervous because at the end of the day, I want her to be proud of me. So, what she is seeing for me is extremely important. The outside pressure that people might have expectations doesn't trouble me at all because that's something I can say no to easily. My mom had never seen me act until she saw Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota. She never saw my stage plays or university films. But then, you got to jump into it.

You can't take all these things to your heart. Give your best and enjoy yourself. That's what you are here for.

Q. Lastly in retrospect when you look back at the day when you stepped into the film industry, how do you see your evolution both as an actor and a person till now?

A. I believe that I have become more understanding, patient of the world that we live in. My views definitely have a broader horizon now. I am more observant and emphatic towards the people around me. I feel that's what the film industry has taught me. Everyone has a different journey and is going through something or the other. It's not all butterflies and rainbows.

When you are in the film industry, you expect the things to go in a certain way. There are new challenges every single day. You meet people from different backgrounds and the more you spent time with them, you understand where they are coming from and what they want to achieve. You can pick up things from different people that you like and you can imbibe that in your characteristics. You understand a lot more that's happening in the world than your own bubble that you exposed to.