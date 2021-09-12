Exclusive! Mukesh Chhabra & Mamta Handa On Chat Show Be You: Fans Will Be Inspired On Meeting Their Fave Celeb

Filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra has collaborated with sister Mamta Handa for a chat show Be You - Ghar Ki Baat. The director recently opened up about his plans to collaborate with his sister, while Mamta revealed how her dream to work in the creative field finally came true.

After raising two kids and being a housewife, Mamta Handa finally decided to finally live her dream. When asked about what inspired her to take the steps towards working in the creative line she said, "I really wanted to do something like this actually. It was my childhood dream to do something in the creative line. When I realised that the right time has come and found the confidence that I can do it, I immediately started working towards it. I shared my idea with my brother and he felt so happy and he said we can do this let's start.

Talking about Mukesh's reaction to her idea, Mamta revealed that, "He was happy and he just wanted to check my confidence. He took my audition and when he felt that I have some potential, that I will be able to do this then he started laying the background for the show. He helped me get in touch with celebrities, camera crew and some other necessary stuff."

Mukesh added, "Mamta had a very clear vision in her mind about her show, knew how she wanted it to be presented and what message she wanted to send out to her audience. Her positive attitude gave me full confidence to support her in turning her vision into reality."

Mamta's said her vision for the show was as clear as her channel's name, Be You. She revealed that her guest opened up about their "struggle how difficult it was for them to come to this level." She hopes that their unique journeys will help motivate.

"I am sure people are going to get inspired and motivated on meeting their favourite celebrities and understanding their struggles. As my channel name is Be You, just be yourself always listen to your inner voice, follow your inner moonlight and don't hide. Don't let the madness in your life get to you, however successful you are just be grounded, don't forget your roots, be positive and spread happiness."

Mamta revealed that some of the guests on the show include actors like Hina Khan, Sunil Grover, Maniesh Paul, Mouni Roy, Karishma Tanna, Varun Sharma, Surabhi Samriddhi and more. On asking ​if he will be seen on the show as a guest, Mukesh added, "Hopefully yes I guess."

The first episode of Be You- Ghar Ki Baat will be releasing on September 13, 2021.