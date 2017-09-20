 »   »   » Yash - Live Session On Facebook: 5 Interesting Facts Revealed By Him!

Rocking Star Yash is currently busy in shooting for his upcoming film, K.G.F. The big-budget film is being helmed by Prashant Neel, of Uggram fame.

The first look posters of K.G.F had created a lot of buzz in Gandhinagar when it was released a few weeks ago, which raised the bar of expectations. Fans of Yash are waiting on the tip of their toes to watch their icon in the movie.



Recently, the Rocking Star came live on Facebook from Colors Kannada Facebook account. The actor, who came live to interact with his fans and followers, answered some of the queries of his fans very patiently.



Yash, who is known to have a lot of patience, revealed a few facts about his personal life and his upcoming film, K.G.F. While a few of them got to know the information while on live, this article is exclusively for those who missed the opportunity to see Yash live.



Continue reading to know the interesting facts that Yash revealed about his life and his next film. Heads up, the article henceforth runs in question and answer format.



1. When Will K.G.F Release? Before the release of the film, we have to release its teaser first. At present, we are working on the same. Have no doubt about the quality of the cinema, as I am sure we will exceed your expectations. We will decide when to release the film in about 20 days from now. - Rocking Star Yash.

2. Do You Workout In Gym Daily? My trainer's name is Panipuri Kitty. He is my personal trainer. Actually, I do not like to hit the gym and tone my body but I do it for the sake of my films, as they demand it. If you ask me, on a personal level, I like to keep my body naturally fit by playing and exercising rather than gymming. - Rocking Star Yash.

3. What Is Your Sunday Routine? I have stopped working on Sundays, after my marriage. Both of us are generally busy in shooting and travelling, hence, I do not work on Sunday and instead spend time with my wife and family. - Yash.

4. Will You Act In Films Opposite Radhika Pandit? Yes, by all means. If a good script comes along our way, we will definitely act together, without any doubt. - Yash.

5. Will You Act In A Village-oriented Film? Yes, I would love to do that. I always enjoy while working on films with village oriented background. I would be more than happy to work in a village-oriented cinema every year as I enjoy doing that because of its naturality. - Rocking Star Yash.



Here is the live Facebook video of Yash, if you haven't watched it yet, take a look..

