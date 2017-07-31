 »   »   » Shivanna Vs Vijay Raghavendra: Mass Leader & Jani, Both To Release On Same Date!

Shivarajkumar starrer Mass Leader is all set to be released on August 11. The film team had long before opted for this date.

Mass Leader also features Vijay Raghavendra and Guru Jaggesh in supporting roles in the movie. The movie will be released all over the state on August 11.



Fans of both Shivarajkumar and Vijay Raghavendra will definitely be excited to see them share screen space in a movie.



But, on a sadder note, on the same day, August 11, another movie is releasing - Jani, starring Vijay Raghavendra as the male lead.



Now comes the trivial question for Vijay Raghavendra's fans - which movie to watch on August 11? Will it be Jani, starring Vijay Raghavendra in the lead role? Or, will it be the Shivanna starrer, Mass Leader, which will feature Vijay Raghavendra in a supporting role?



Directed by P. K. H. Das, Jani stars actress Janani opposite Vijay Raghavendra. Music for the movie is composed by the gifted director, Jassie Gift.



Jani also features Milana Nagraj, Sadhu Kokila, Ravi Kale, Shobharaj, Rangayana Raghu and others in supporting roles.



Meanwhile, Mass Leader is directed by Narasimha and will feature Shivanna in a never before essayed role. The movie also features, Loose Maada Yogi, Guru Jaggesh, Vijay Raghavendra, Praneeta and Sharmila Mandre in supporting roles.