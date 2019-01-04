English
 »   »   »  KGF Box Office Collections (2 Weeks) : Yash's Superhit Crosses Rs 100 Crores In Karanataka!

KGF Box Office Collections (2 Weeks) : Yash's Superhit Crosses Rs 100 Crores In Karanataka!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Rocking star Yash's KGF continues to entertain fans worldwide. The movie which has completed two weeks in theaters continues to run successfully. Due to increase in viewership by the day and fans' demand, the makers of KGF have been planning on releasing the movie in Singapore, too. The film has broken all the records becoming the highest grossing Kannada movie and also set the bar high in the industry. Meanwhile, Yash who plays the central role in the movie has gained immense popularity. Joining the 100 Crores club, KGF continues to create buzz among the audience. Here are its 2 weeks box office collection figures.

    KGF Crosses 100 Crores In Karanataka

    According to the latest box office reports, KGF has grossed over 100 Crores in Karanataka alone. The worldwide collection has gone upto Rs 175 Crores. The film has broken all the records by becoming the highest grossing Kannada film till date!

    Refuses To Slow Down

    The movie is running successfully not only in Karnataka and India, but in US, too. Seems like KGF refuses to slow down as it has been doing well for two weeks in a row without looking back. Last week itself, the movie had earned around USD 668,088.

    WOM Is During Miracles

    Upon being released, the film received mixed reviews from the critics. But, the fans have gone entirely gaga over the superhit. Word of mouth is doing miracles for KGF. Yash's pivotal role in the movie is one of the reasons of for its huge success and we wouldn't be wrong saying that.

    Chapter 2 To Begin Soon

    Only two weeks since KGF Chapter 1 was released and the makers have already started working on its sequel. Producer Viay Kirandur confirmed in the an interview that the script for Chapter 2 is in its final stages and that the shoot will begin from

    MOST READ : Yash Opens Up About His Life Struggles; Says He Doesn't Want To Celebrate KGF's Success!

    Read more about: yash kgf
    Story first published: Friday, January 4, 2019, 15:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 4, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue