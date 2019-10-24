Rashmika Mandanna Regrets Not Being Able To See Her Baby Sister Grow Up; Craves Family Time!

Rashmika Wants To Go Home

Talking about her insanely busy schedule, Rashmika said that she misses home a lot and wants to spend at least two days with her family. "I regret not being able to see my sister grow up, and she is already a big girl now. But, such is life," the Pogaru actress said.

She Further Added...

"I went to Coorg around two weeks ago for just 22 hours. And that was me going home after six months. I was called back to shoot and my little sister was asking me whether I would be back soon." She had even shared a picture of her playdate with her baby sister.

Rashmika's Travelling To Europe For A Month

After completing her shoot for Pogaru in Bangalore, the actress had to head to Hyderabad. From there on, she would be going to Rajahmundry, Dindigul and, Pollachi. She also revealed that she would be staying in Europe for an entire month.

Her Luggage Is Always Ready

When asked how she prepares for her extensive travel routine, the actress responded, "I have a suitcase packed and ready to be on the go at all times. There are times when I don't even look at what I have packed, and often end up buying things wherever I go."