    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Rashmika Mandanna Regrets Not Being Able To See Her Baby Sister Grow Up; Craves Family Time!

      By
      |

      South Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna is currently juggling between four of her films. Simultaneously working in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu industries have kept the actress on her toes. Recently, she was in Bangalore to shoot for her forthcoming film, Pogaru. Although she's enjoying her stardom and rejoicing all that she's achieved on the professional end, the Kodava beauty is craving some family time. In conversation with The Times of India, she said she regrets not being able to see her baby sister grow up!

      Rashmika Wants To Go Home

      Rashmika Wants To Go Home

      Talking about her insanely busy schedule, Rashmika said that she misses home a lot and wants to spend at least two days with her family. "I regret not being able to see my sister grow up, and she is already a big girl now. But, such is life," the Pogaru actress said.

      She Further Added...

      She Further Added...

      "I went to Coorg around two weeks ago for just 22 hours. And that was me going home after six months. I was called back to shoot and my little sister was asking me whether I would be back soon." She had even shared a picture of her playdate with her baby sister.

      Rashmika's Travelling To Europe For A Month

      Rashmika's Travelling To Europe For A Month

      After completing her shoot for Pogaru in Bangalore, the actress had to head to Hyderabad. From there on, she would be going to Rajahmundry, Dindigul and, Pollachi. She also revealed that she would be staying in Europe for an entire month.

      Her Luggage Is Always Ready

      Her Luggage Is Always Ready

      When asked how she prepares for her extensive travel routine, the actress responded, "I have a suitcase packed and ready to be on the go at all times. There are times when I don't even look at what I have packed, and often end up buying things wherever I go."

      Read more about: rashmika mandanna
      Story first published: Thursday, October 24, 2019, 15:50 [IST]
      Other articles published on Oct 24, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue