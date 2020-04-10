AP Arjun On His Next With Nikhil Kumaraswamy: I’m Halfway Through My Script For The Film’

After making KISS with Virat and Sreeleela, director AP Arjun is all set to begin his next with Jaguar star Nikhil Kumaraswamy. The said project has been in the works for a while now and will be bankrolled by NK Entertainments, which is owned by leading Nikhil himself. In a recent interview, the Ambari filmmaker shared some interesting details about the film whilst revealing that he has already written fifty percent of the script.

AP Arjun said, “Genre-wise, this is a first-of-its-kind attempt from my end, and a completely different genre from my previous films, ranging from Ambari to Kiss. It will not have a trace of his political backdrop. It is going to be a pure commercial entertainer, but the specialty of this concept is that it’s an intense subject which will be close to reality, portraying raw emotions.”

He then went on to add, “We are looking to sign up artistes mostly coming from theatre background. However, this is an early stage for the project, and we will be deciding the details once I am done with penning the story.” (sic)

For the unversed, the big-ticket project was officially announced on Nikhil’s birthday earlier this year. The film, in all likelihood, will go on floors after the nationwide lockdown comes to an end. Nikhil was also busy wrapping up his next with Vijay Kumar Konda before everything came to a standstill due to the COVID-19 outbreak. On the other hand, AP Arjun is currently busy with his next directorial Adhuri Lover starring Viraat and Sanjana Anand.

