Meghana Raj Opens Up About Facing Judgement Post Husband Chiranjeevi Sarja’s Death; Dealing With Body Shaming

Meghana Raj suffered a huge loss when her actor husband Chiranjeevi Sarja suddenly passed away in 2020. The actress, who was pregnant with their first child at the time, has now opened up about battling grief and dealing with judgment post-Chiranjeevi’s death. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Meghana shared that she was even scared to laugh for fear of getting judged.

Raj was quoted as saying, “There have been people who have come up to me and expected me to process it, it’s their expectations of how I should be processing it and it’s not going to happen like that. Because you know, I don’t think I am genetically like that or biologically made in a certain way to act according to what they think is right. There is a certain way I will want to deal with it.”

She went on to add, “There are times when I wanted to laugh out loud and I was very scared thinking ok people are going to judge me if I laugh loudly. They are going to ask me 'Oh so, that’s it, done now over you’re calm and peaceful.’ Can you imagine that? I was really scared.”

Speaking about her career, Meghana Raj revealed that she has faced a lot of body shaming for her physical attributes. The actress said that when she entered films, everyone just pulled her down and she hated it when she had to go for shoots because she was made to feel very insecure about her looks. Raj said that they started saying things like 'she’s a little chubby, she has to lose weight.’

Meghana pointed out that a lot of Hindi-speaking girls had entered Sandalwood at that time and the whole beauty of South voluptuous women was slowly fading. As a result, the actress opined that everybody wanted to look fair and dress like them. “The best part was that the producers were okay with giving them all that but if you cast a local girl they were not okay with it, they’re like why am I spending so much,” she added.