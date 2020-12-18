KGF: Chapter 2 Star Yash And Wife Radhika Pandit Share Screen Space After 4 Years!

Superstar Yash and his actress-wife Radhika Pandit recently graced the screens for a TV commercial. The couple reunited on screen after 4 years and that is enough for us to adore their togetherness. In the ad, the couple can be seen playing their real-life roles as husband and wife which is indeed a sight to the sore eyes.

Yash can be seen donning his KGF avatar and is high on energy throughout the ad. On the other hand, Radhika plays the role of the ever so smiling and loving wife of the charming actor. The duo's mass entry as a power couple has now garnered huge attention of the audiences and has definitely left their fans wanting for more.

Yash and Radhika are Sandalwood's most favorite and dominant couple. After dating for 8 long years they got married in 2016. They have earlier done four movies together and have often revealed through interviews that they are each other's favorite co-stars. The duo is proud parents to two adorable kids Ayra and Yatharv.

On a related note, Yash is currently shooting in Hyderabad for his upcoming film KGF: Chapter 2. The action-thriller directed by Prashanth Neel is backed by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films banner. The film also features an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Balakrishna, Anant Nag, Malavika Avinash, Saran Shakthi and Achyuth Kumar.

