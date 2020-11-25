Sumalatha Pens Emotional Note On Ambareesh’s 2nd Death Anniversary: It’s You Who Lives Through Me

Actress-politician Sumalatha recently remembered her late actor-husband Ambareesh on his second death anniversary. She posted one of her favourite pictures with the late Sandalwood actor, along with a long emotional note.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sumalatha wrote, "2 years.. I close my eyes longing to see you again .. I close my ears so that I can hear you again.. But I can't close my heart .. which has to hold this mighty love , this unique force , all the memories ..all the time ..no heart in this world can be big enough to hold what you were..what you are...what you will be ..forever.. 2 years .. Of being without you.. Of remembering you each second & realising the value of each second I spent with you. Of reliving all the moments God gave me ..to know you.. admire you..to love you..to being cared by you.."

The veteran actress further mentioned about the moments that she shared with Ambareesh. While expressing her love for her dear husband, she added, "Those moments & memories..that laughter & love that we shared.. The thoughts & beliefs you instilled in me.. Have held my hand & guided me through challenges.. Have given me courage & lifted my spirits in the darkest hours. The love & legacy you left behind , will take me through the rest of my life. The shining light of your goodness, will protect me from life's difficult times. Till my last breath.. You will be there .. in every breath I take .. every time I smile or cry...because I know if I falter , if I stumble or fall ..your tremendous strength will hold me straight & be there forever protecting me. Its not me who lives now.. Its you who lives through me. Till we are one again. Till then..hold my heart & keep me strong ❤️."(sic)

Meanwhile, Sumalatha paid tribute to Ambareesh by hosting a prayer meeting to remember her husband on his second death anniversary. The event was also attended by Sandalwood stars Darshan. For the unversed, Ambareesh (66) passed away on November 24, 2018, due to cardiac arrest in Bengaluru. His last rites were attended by around 1 lakh people including politicians and celebrities.

