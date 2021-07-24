Bigg Boss Kannada 8: Divya Uruduga Becomes The New Captain; Prashanth Sambargi Sent To BB Jail

The July 23 episode of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 begins with the continuation of a task given by Bigg Boss in a previous episode. The contestants have to hold on to a rope and balance themselves whilst standing on an elevated platform in the garden.

Eventually, most contestants give up the game but Vaishnavi Gowda and Chakravarthy Chandrachud continue to stand in their positions. After holding on to their rope for more than six hours at night, Vaishnavi emerges as the winner.

The next morning, Bigg Boss gives the housemates 30 minutes to transfer their pearls into a sac and hand it over to captain Divya Suresh. Each housemate is seen counting the pearls they have earned in this week’s captaincy contender task. Prashanth Sambargi hands over his pearls to Shamanth as he doesn’t have the numbers needed to qualify for the captaincy task. Meanwhile, Shubha Poonja is also seen helping Aravind KP by handing over her pearls to him.

Divya Suresh tallies the numbers and then Bigg Boss announces that Vaishnavi, Shamanth, Aravind, Divya Uruduga and Manju Pavagad have become captaincy contenders as they have managed to amass the most amount of points. This is followed by Divya Uruduga winning the captaincy task and becoming the captain for the second time.

Soon, BB also asks the housemates to choose the best and worst performers of the week. Most housemates end up taking Shubha and Prashanth’s name for the worst performer title. This angers Chandrachud and he refuses to accept their stated reasons. He also argues with captain Uruduga as she chose him over Shubha for the BB jail punishment.