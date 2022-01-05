Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Fame Shubha Poonja Ties The Knot With Fiancé Sumanth Billava

Bigg Boss Kannada 8 fame Shubha Poonja tied the knot with her fiancé Sumanth Billava today (January 5). The actress got hitched in an intimate ceremony that took place near Mangaluru. Shubha and Sumanth’s nuptials were attended by only family members and close friends. The couple opted for a simple function owing to the COVID-19 scare.

Shubha shared a wedding picture on her Instagram page and penned a note that went like this, "Hello everyone, today I and Sumanth got married in a simple wedding in the presence of family and dear friends in our village.” As soon as the actress shared the happy news, wishes started pouring in from all sides for the newlywed couple on various social media platforms. Take a look at her post below:

In the wedding pictures, we get to see the couple adorn traditional attires for their special day. The couple was all smiles and looked absolutely gorgeous while posing for the cameras.

Shubha’s former co-contestant and Bigg Boss Kannada 8 winner Manju Pavagda also attended her wedding. He also took to social media and wished the couple good luck for the new phase of their life.

For the unversed, Shubha Poonja emerged as one of the most entertaining female contestants of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 last year. The chirpy actress bowled over the viewers with her fun-loving nature and non-controversial stint on the show. Shubha had earlier also revealed that she postponed her wedding to be a part of Bigg Boss.