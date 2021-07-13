Bigg Boss Kannada 8 July 13 Highlights: Bigg Boss Gives Interesting Punishments To The Housemates

The July 13 episode of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 begins with Aravind KP enquiring about Divya Uruduga’s health. He offers to help her brush her teeth in the morning. For the unversed, she suffered a major injury while performing the weekly captaincy contender task in the previous episode. The actress had ended up running into a glass wall and was left bleeding as she got hurt near her elbow.

In the meantime, MP is seen giving Vaishnavi Gowda a hard time over her cooking skills. The comedian was razzing Vaishnavi whilst having food with everyone in the dining area. This irks Shubha Poonja, Divya Suresh and a few more contestants. However, Manju and Vaishnavi are later seen settling the issue in a light-hearted manner.

Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Second Innings July 12 Highlights: Divya Uruduga Gets Badly Injured During Task

Soon, Bigg Boss resumes the 'Danda Yatre’ task. It must be noted that the contestants are divided into two teams for this week’s captaincy and will have to take part in a series of activities. BB announces a new game where both the teams must try to dunk a ball into the basket placed in the garden area. Manju’s team manages to dunk the first and win more rounds. As a result, they procure another point in the game.

This results in Bigg Boss announcing punishment for the losing team. Priyanka Thimmesh and Vaishnavi from Aravind’s team decide to take up the challenge and are seen walking backwards everywhere they go in the house.

Bigg Boss Kannada 8 July 11 Highlights: Raghu Gowda Gets Eliminated From The House

At the end of the next task, Bigg Boss provides another interesting punishment for the losing team. Two team members must place an entire lemon in their mouth whilst talking with the other contestants. Manju and Chakravarthy Chandrachud volunteer for it and this results in the entire house having a good laugh. Chakravarthy is also trying to hum popular songs while Shubha and Vaishnavi are seen deciphering them.