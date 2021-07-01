KGF Chapter 2 Release: Yash-Prashanth Neel’s Film To Hit Theatres On September 9?

Recently, it was reported that Yash's highly anticipated film KGF: Chapter 2 might not release on the previously scheduled date owing to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent restrictions.

The actioner, which is currently in the final stages of post-production, was earlier slated to release on July 16 this year. Considering the nationwide hype around the film, makers have decided to release the film once the current condition gets back to normalcy and all theatres across India reopen. Well, as postponement reports and ensued disappointment becomes the talk of the town, latest we hear is about the film's new release date. Yes, you read that right!

If reports are to be believed, the makers are planning to release the film on September 9. Though there is no confirmation from the team, fans and followers of Yash, who have been eagerly waiting for the sequel for quite some time now, are celebrating KGF: Chapter 2 already on social media by trending hashtags #KGF2 and #Yash.

Talking more about the film, written and directed by Prashanth Neel, the action drama is backed by Vijay Kiragandur and Karthik Gowda under Hombale Films. With music composed by Ravi Basrur and camera cranked by Bhuvan Gowda, KGF: Chapter 2 features an ensemble cast including Bollywood stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon along with Srinidhi Shetty, Malavika Avinash, Prakash Raj, Anant Nag, Achyuth Kumar, Eswari Rao, Rao Ramesh, TS Nagabharana, Archana Jois, Ramachandra Raju and B Suresha.

Made on a budget of Rs 100 crore, the Yash-starrer is a sequel to his 2018 film KGF: Chapter 1 directed by Prashanth, which turned out to be a massive hit worldwide.