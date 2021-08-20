KGF: Chapter 2 Satellite Rights: Yash-Prashanth Neel’s Film To Stream On ZEE!

It's confirmed. ZEE has acquired the satellite rights of Prashanth Neel's upcoming magnum opus KGF: Chapter 2. The director on Friday (August 20) announced the news through his Twitter handle. As per the tweet, the film's south versions will stream on ZEE Kannada, ZEE Telugu, ZEE Tamil and ZEE Keralam.

Tagging the cast and crew of the film, he wrote, "#KGFChapter2 locks its official worldwide satellite destination for South languages on ZEE." Though a lot is speculated about the deal, the team has not officially revealed the financial details.

The leading man of the film, Yash also took his social media handle to share the happy news as he wrote, "Glad to Announce #KGF2SouthOnZee." It is to be noted that earlier, ZEE had bagged the streaming rights of SS Rajamouli's RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

Coming back to KGF: Chapter 2, the film is currently in the post-production stage. Though the actioner was initially expected to hit the marquee on October 23, 2020, the makers had postponed the release to July 16, which was yet again deferred owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the latest reports, the film has a high chance of getting a release on the occasion of Christmas, however, there is no official confirmation regarding the same.

The film stars Sanjay Dutt as the main antagonist Adheera. The action-thriller also features Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Balakrishna, Anant Nag, Malavika Avinash, Saran Shakthi and Achyuth Kumar in prominent roles.

The Yash-starrer has music composed by Ravi Basrur and camera cranked by Bhuvan Gowda. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale Films, KGF 2 will be released in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam. The film is reportedly made on a budget of Rs 100 crore.