Late Chiranjeevi Sarja’s Wife Meghana Raj Shares First Glimpse Of Baby Boy Junior C; Watch Video

Late Sandalwood actor Chiranjeevi Sarja's actress-wife Meghana Raj recently shared the first glimpse of her baby boy on Instagram. The actress took to the photo-blogging site and introduced her son, who is fondly called Junior C by the family by sharing a video.

She captioned the video as, "Introducing our Little Prince! You loved me even before I was born. Now, when we meet for the first time all I want to do is thank you from the bottom of my little heart for showering so much love, support and warmth on Amma and Appa. You are family & family loves unconditionally. #JrC #MCforever #oursimba I LOVE YOU ALL!."

Watch the video here

The video shows the journey of Chiranjeevi Sarja and Meghana Raj's life. It gives us a glimpse of their journey from birth to marriage, which eventually comes to their newborn son. We must say the cute little munchkin indeed looks like Chiru, and his adorable smile will surely melt your heart. For the unversed, Chiranjeevi and Meghana's son was born on October 22, 2020.

Notably, in December 2020, the baby boy had tested positive for Coronavirus along with his mother Meghana Raj Sarja and other family members. Fortunately, they recovered from the same. Coming back to late Chiranjeevi Sarja, the actor passed away on June 7, 2020 at the age of 39 due to cardiac arrest. His actress-wife was three months pregnant at the time of his death.

His demise had indeed shocked the entire Sandalwood industry and his family. And now, Junior C's birth has brought a lot of happiness in Meghana's life as well as the Sarja family.

