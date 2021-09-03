Chiranjeevi Sarja-Meghana Raj’s Son Gets A Beautiful Name, Here’s What It Means!

As promised a day ago, Meghana Raj has finally revealed her son's name through her Instagram handle. In an adorable video, the actress shared that Junior C has been named Raayan Raj Sarja.

The 1-minute-2-second footage is a compilation of her wedding with Chiranjeevi Sarja. The video also includes various clippings of Junior C that are too cute to miss. She captioned the video as, "The name is..."

Let us tell you that the Arabic version of Raayan simply means gates of paradise or heaven, which has also been mentioned in the latest video shared on Instagram. In Sanskrit and Jewish, the name means little prince and graceful person respectively. Well, fans are super happy with the latest update shared by Meghana and have been blessing the little one by dropping heart emojis in the comment section of the video. The actress welcomed Raayan on October 22, 2020.

Earlier the actress had teased her fans with a short glimpse of the name revelation video. She had captioned the footage as, "Let's open the gate of paradise..our little 'Prince' now has a name..the first question I was asked regarding JrC was 'yen hesaru Junior du' (What's Junior's name?) and now finally the King has decided a name for his Prince. Revealing on September 3rd 2021."

For the uninitiated, Chiranjeevi Sarja left for his heavenly abode on June 7, 2020 after he suffered a massive heart attack. He was 39.

In terms of work, Meghana will next be seen in Selfie Mummy Google Daddy and Buddhivanta 2 respectively. The two films are currently under various stages of the post-production process. On the other hand, Chiranjeevi Sarja's Ranam was released on March 26. His another film Raja Marthanda is yet to be released.