Yash Intends To Build Lakes On His Land To Restore Groundwater Level; Pics From Farmhouse Go Viral

Sandalwood superstar Yash, who recently wrapped up his upcoming film KGF: Chapter 2 has indulged himself in the service of nature. As we all know, the Rocking star has a beautiful farmhouse in Hassan, Karnataka. The actor often goes there to spend some days with his family. But this time, he went there to do something unique for the betterment of the farmers residing there.

The KGF 2 star has begun water restoration work on his land near his farmhouse. He has been personally monitoring the entire process. Interestingly, Yash intends to build lakes on his land which will activate and restore groundwater levels. This work will not only be increasing the productivity of his land, but will also help the farmers residing in the surrounding areas.

Yash's pictures from the site are going viral on social media, and fans can't stop praising the actor's noble work. In the pictures, one can see Yash is supervising all the work. He can be seen wearing a blue denim shirt, black jeans and cap. His fans must be very proud of their favourite star, as he loves nature.

Talking about his upcoming film KGF 2, it is directed by Prashanth Neel. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist Adheera. Apart from the superstars, it features Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, Anant Nag and others in pivotal roles. KGF: Chapter 2 is slated to release on July 16, 2021 in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil.

