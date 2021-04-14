Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 And Prabhas’ Salaar Has This In Common; Find Out

Director Prashanth Neel's upcoming projects KGF: Chapter 2 with Yash and Salaar with Prabhas are creating a solid buzz amongst the masses. KGF 2 is scheduled to release on July 16, 2021, the director is busy with its post-production work. On the other hand, Prabhas' debut Kannada film Salaar will be released on April 14, 2022. Well, both the films are totally different from each other, but there is one thing common between the two films.

Recently, Prashanth Neel took to Twitter and informed fans that musician Ravi Basrur will be composing music for KGF: Chapter 2 as well as Salaar. He shared a picture with Ravi and wrote, "The only place where #kgfchapter2 and #salaar can cross paths is @BasrurRavi studio!!! Working on music with the magician himself."

Well, the news is quite exciting for the Sandalwood fans, as he has impressed them with his music in the film KGF: Chapter 1. Hence, spectators are expecting the same kind of magic from him in Salaar and KGF 2. Talking about Prashanth Neel's next ventures, KGF 2 also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, Anant Nag and others in pivotal roles.

On the other hand, Salaar stars Shruti Haasan as the female lead. The film will release in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi. The first schedule of Salaar has already been completed. And now, the makers are planning to resume the shoot soon.

