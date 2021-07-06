Bigg Boss Kannada 8 July 5 Highlights: Divya Uruduga Saves Shubha Poonja From This Week’s Nominations

The July 5 episode of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 begins with Prashanth Sambargi and Chakravarthy Chandrachud burying their hatchet. The next morning, Shubha Poonja uses her luxury budget coupon and requests Bigg Boss to send in some chicken for the house.

Soon, Bigg Boss commences this week’s nomination process and reminds the contestants that they cannot take captain Divya Uruduga and Aravind KP’s name as he was directed nominated by evicted contestant Nidhi Subbaiah.

Most housemates end up taking, Chakravarthy, Maju Pavagad, Shubha Poonja and Priyanka Thimmesh’s names in the confession room. However, Bigg Boss announces that all the contestants barring captain Divya Uruduga have been nominated this week. He then gives Divya the power to save one contestant, besides Aravind. She takes Shubha’s name and saves her from the nomination list.

Later, Bigg Boss gives a secret task for the housemates to earn some points for tomorrow’s captaincy contender task. Each contestant receives a special condition to be fulfilled anonymously in an envelope. Most of them are seen coming up with innovative ways to complete their secret tasks.

Raghu Gowda needs to make another contestant change their clothes while Shubha needs to convince another member to make a request to Bigg Boss on her behalf. Raghu makes Vaishnavi change her dress by spilling over some coffee whilst Shubha makes Divya Uruduga ask Bigg Boss for some urine infection-related medication for her.

By the end of the episode, Bigg Boss makes everyone reveal their assigned activity. BB then announces that all the contestants were successful in completing their tasks. As a result, each contestant receives 2000 points in their respective accounts for the upcoming captaincy task.