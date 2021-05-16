Shubha Poonja Opens Up About Her Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Journey, Says ‘It Was A Life-Changing Experience’

Shubha Poonja emerged as one of the most entertaining female contestants of Bigg Boss Kannada 8. The chirpy actress bowled over the viewers with her fun-loving nature and was successful in breaking the controversial image that was construed around her in media.

And now, after the show’s premature culmination, the actress has opened up about her stint in the reality show. Shubha told Cinema Express, “Bigg Boss has given me love from family, which I got to know once I was out of the house. My fan base has tripled and I have gained a lot of women fans. This is something new for me. People liked me in Moggina Manasu, however, they did not show the same interest in my other films. In films, the audience like you based on your character. But in a reality show, they gauge you based on your personality

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Final Episode: Kiccha Sudeep Shares Special Message; Contestants Bid Goodbye To The House

Shubha went on to reveal that she had a lot of apprehensions when she was initially offered the controversial reality series. However, it was her fiance, Sumanth Bilava, who convinced her to say yes to the project. Shubha shared, “He told me that I should not hesitate to experiment with something new. He felt it was an opportunity for me to show the people of Karnataka the real me. Looking back, it was the best platform for people to get to know me. It was an amazing experience, and it has changed my perspective on life. Today, I value the people around me and people in general. I am so grateful for everything I have, even it is as simple as a packet of biscuits.”

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Kannada 8 May 11 Highlights: BB Informs Contestants About The Second Wave Of COVID-19

Shubha then added that Bigg Boss house was a ride of emotions. However, the actress confessed that she missed Sudeep on the show and was heartbroken when the show got suspended midway. However, given the grave situation outside due to COVID-19, she feels it was better to come out of the house. On the professional front, Shubha is looking forward to the release of Tridevi, which is a heroine-centric film, following which will be seen in a thriller named Rhymes.