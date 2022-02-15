Senior Actress Bhargavi Narayan Passes Away

Noted Kannada actress and writer Bhargavi Narayan breathed her last on Monday (February 14) at her residence in Bengaluru, reportedly due to age-related illness. She was 84. Confirming the news, her family shared that her mortal remains would be donated to St John's hospital, as per her wish.

Narayan had been a part of more than 22 films and as many as 600 Kannada plays. Some of her few noted works (films) include Subba Shastry (1967), Pallavi (1976), Stumble (2003), Kaada Beladingalu (2007), Idolle Ramayana (2016), Raajakumara (2019) and Premier Padmini (2019). For her role in the 1974 film Professor Huchuraya, she won the Karnataka State Film Awards in the Best Supporting Actress category.

Apart from acting, she had also written and directed plays for All India Radio's programs for women. She was also a member of the Kannada Natak Academy. Her autobiography Naanu Bhargavi (2012) fetched her prestigious honours including Karnataka State Sahitya Academy Award.

Narayan was married to Belavadi Nanjundaiah Narayanan (Makeup Nani). She is survived by her four children Sujatha Belawadi, Prakash Belawadi, Sudha Belawadi and Pradeep Belawadi. Bhargavi is also Kannada actress Samyukta Hornad's grandmother.

Sharing the news, the One Cut Two Cut star took her Instagram handle and wrote, "My grandma, Bhargavi Narayan, Ajji Bhajji to all, passed away at around 7.30 pm this evening, 14/2/2022. The body will be kept at our family home - Greenroom, 276/C, 37th A Cross, 8th Block Jayanagar, till 11 AM tomorrow, 15th Feb."

Sandalwood actors Rakshit Shetty and Dhananjay also offered their condolences.