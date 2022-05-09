Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 Becomes First Kannada Film To Be Screened In South Korea

Yash's
KGF:
Chapter
2
has
garnered
mammoth
success
across
the
globe
making
him
a
household
name
across
regions.
The
fandom
is
only
increasing
as
KGF:
Chapter
2
was
the
first
Kannada
film
to
be
screened
in
South
Korea
along
with
its
Hindi
version.
The
movie
was
also
the
first
Indian
film
to
be
screened
post
pandemic.
Rocking
star's
fans
and
movie
goers
from
India,
Nepal,
and
Bangladesh
etc.
attended
the
screening
in
large
numbers
and
sent
in
love
for
their
favorite
Rocky
Bhai.
The
action
drama
has
received
tremendous
response
worldwide
and
is
continuing
to
shatter
all
the
box
office
records.
Besides
India,
response
from
US,
Malaysia,
Singapore,
Nepal,
Sri
Lanka
and
many
other
countries
has
been
overwhelming.
The
craze
of
Yash
in
fans
is
unmatchable
as
he
continues
to
charm
the
audiences
across.