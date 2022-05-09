    For Quick Alerts
      Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 Becomes First Kannada Film To Be Screened In South Korea

      Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 has garnered mammoth success across the globe making him a household name across regions. The fandom is only increasing as KGF: Chapter 2 was the first Kannada film to be screened in South Korea along with its Hindi version. The movie was also the first Indian film to be screened post pandemic.

      Rocking star's fans and movie goers from India, Nepal, and Bangladesh etc. attended the screening in large numbers and sent in love for their favorite Rocky Bhai.

      The action drama has received tremendous response worldwide and is continuing to shatter all the box office records. Besides India, response from US, Malaysia, Singapore, Nepal, Sri Lanka and many other countries has been overwhelming.

      KGF 2 Is The First Kannada Film Screened In South Korea

      The craze of Yash in fans is unmatchable as he continues to charm the audiences across.

      Story first published: Monday, May 9, 2022, 17:28 [IST]
