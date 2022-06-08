Ms Marvel Review: Mohan Kapur & Zenobia Shroff Are Perfect Desi Parents, Iman Vellani Is Bright & Dreamy

Rating: 3.5 /5 Star Cast: Iman Vellani, Mohan Kapur, Zenobia Shroff, Alysia Reiner, Matt Lintz Director: Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah

Available On: Disney+ Hotstar

Language: English/Hindi

Duration: Weekly Release/ 45 Minutes

Disclaimer: This review for Ms Marvel is based on the first two episodes of the Marvel original series.

Plot: Ms Marvel follows Kamala Khan, an American-Pakistani high schooler from New Jersey who struggles with relating to her religion and homeland. Kamala who is obsessed with Captain Marvel and other Avengers hopes to one day become a superhero.

Review: Marvel's newest original series introduced a new superhero to the MCU. Kamala Khan AKA Ms Marvel is the first Muslim superhero in the franchise led by Iman Vellani. The show also stars many Indian actors including Mohan Kapur and Zenobia Shroff, who are one of the best parts of the show. The show leads with strong first two episodes, raising the bar for the rest of the series, especially after a disappointing release like Hawkeye.

Written by Bisha K Ali and Sana Amanat, Kamala is the dreamy desi girl everyone knows or feels like. Episode one begins with Kamala's everyday life as she struggles with her religious identity clashing with the American societal expectations of a high schooler. Her biggest supporters and critics are her family members, Yusuf Khan played by Mohan Kapur, Muneeba Khan played by Zenobia Shroff and brother Aamir played by Saagar Shaikh.

Kamala who is obsessed with Avengers and Captain Marvel, runs a YouTube channel recreating miniature of superhero events. Kamala is every brown girl as she is reminded by her mom every chance she gets, that Kamala is not allowed to wear 'short clothes', party late at night with boys or have a dream. It's just not the way desi people are, however, the only thing she wants is to go to the first-ever Avenger Con.

Her original plan was to get her driver's license and drive with her friends but when she hits the examiner's car during the test, she has to look for a new plan. What makes the scene even more interesting is the reaction of Kamala's parents yelling at the examiner, claiming it's his fault instead.

The parents fed up with Kamala's obsession over the Avengers, want her to focus on her future more than fantasies. But more than their concern for her school work, Muneeba is worried that Kamala will walk the same path as her great grandmother who also used to live in a fantasy world and brought disgrace to the family name. The makers have managed to capture the feel of her dreamland and fantasy world with great VFX, almost at the level of a feature film. It crops up often with well-done visions Kamala gets from the bracelet that frees her powers.

Amid the preparation for her brother's wedding and upcoming Eid, it seems unlikely her parents will let her go to Avengers Con, not if they see the tight fit cosplay outfit she had sewed for herself. At school, Kamala doesn't fit in, except for her two friends Bruno and Nakia. Bruno is the one always by her side even when she uses her bracelet for the first time, he helps her train and keep it a secret. But with more time, it gets increasingly hard to hide her superpowers from her parents. Let alone the guilt that she is making them worry about her.

The makers took creative liberty for the screen adaptation however, it does not impact the ethnic inclusivity the show promised. The world-building with the mystical tone of desi mythology and usage of India-Pakistan separation for the backstory made it even more engaging than the lead characters. The soundtrack unfortunately does not do justice to the characters. While good pop music has been used in the show, it's a mere glimpse of all that could have been done.

Overall, Ms Marvel is a breath of fresh air with its desi representation, but with all that the makers have tried to fit in, in the first two episodes, it left little time for the leading characters. However, it is sure to leave fans wanting for more.